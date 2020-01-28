Coronavirus outbreak: Thai woman with deadly Corona-like symptoms dies in Kolkata

The doctors in Kolkata got the first 'corona scare’ with a Thai woman patient succumbing to her ailments in a private hospital on Monday. A 32-year-old Thailand national was reportedly suffering symptoms similar to that of the dreaded Coronavirus.

Hospital sources said the woman was immediately admitted to the hospital at 11 p.m. on January 21 and transferred to the ICU with a stomach problem, nausea and fever. She was admitted to the isolation ward of the Beliaghata Infection Disease Hospital with similar symptoms.

She left Thailand in late November and also visited Nepal before coming to India.

"From January 18 she started having stomach problem, nausea and fever. As her condition deteriorated, she came to the hospital emergency 11 pm on January 21 and was admitted to the ICU," said sources.

Sources in the private hospital said they were cooperating with the Government and would pass all the details about the demised patient. “We are preparing to send her blood serum for examination to Pune institute of virology,” said a doctor.

He further added, however even the Pune Institute did not have the facility for testing Coronavirus and hence the samples would have to be sent to the USA for examination.

“The State is on high alert and we have been screening people travelling in and out of India via Nepal border too,” a health official said.

The Thai consulate general in Bengal has been informed. The West Bengal health department officials have sought all test reports of the deceased. At least eight people have died in Thailand from deadly Coronavirus.

