Image Source : INDIA TV Housing society in Noida donates ration to staff amid coronavirus lockdown

A few days ago, when PM Modi interacted with his constituents in Varanasi, he had appealed all Indians to take care of at least 9 poor families during the national lockdown. Everyone is facing some hardship during the lockdown but it is the poorer section of our society that is getting to face the worst. A society in Noida has taken PM's message seriously and has donated ration packets to its staff.

"We have more than 400 people working for out housing society," said Sandeep Chauhan, president of Resident's Welfare Association of the housing society. He said that each member of the staff has been given enough ration that will last them for 15-20 days. This, he said will take their families safely through the lockdown period. Mahagun society is located in Noida Sector 78.

The ration that is being provided includes 5 kg rice, 5 kg wheat flour, 1 kg dal, 1 kg sugar, 1 kg salt, 1/2 litre mustard oil, a loaf of bread and 3 packets of biscuits.

"The staff of our society is working tirelessly for housing society members. Even when PM Narendra Modi announced national lockdown these people did not stop working. We want to do something for their families to ensure they get adequate food to take them safely through the lockdown period," said Chauhan.

Saturday was the fourth day of nationwide lockdown imposed to tackle the spread of deadly coronavirus across the country.

ALSO READ | Nitish Kumar gives a thumbs down to UP govt's move to arrange special buses for stranded migrants

Watch | Coronavirus Lockdown: Housing society in Noida donates ration to staff