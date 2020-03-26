COVID-19 India Tracker: Amid lockdowns and travel restrictions, India's corona cases pile up to 647

The number of coronavirus cases in India is rising by the day. On Thursday, 88 COVID-19 cases were reported from across the country taking the overall number to 647. In India, the virus has spread across 27 states and Union Territories. While a sizeable number of those infected might be in a stable condition, the virus has also resulted in 13 deaths across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced a 21-day nation-wide lockdown as a measure to combat coronavirus.

As numbers pile on, Maharashtra has emerged as the worst affected state in India with 124 cases including 3 foreigners. Major cities in the state like Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune have seen a growing number of COVID-19 cases despite the lockdown imposed by the Uddhav Thackeray government. Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad region, which is a hub of IT companies was brought to a complete shut down when several cases were reported in close proximity.

Down south, Kerala is not faring any better. With 118 cases, it is the second-worst impacted state in the country. Kerala was also the first state in India to report a COVID-19 case.

The government has asked all its ministers to take charge of the states they come from in overseeing that the poor don't go hungry during the lockdown period. For instance, Babul Supriyo and Debasree Chaudhuri will be overseeing the situation in West Bengal, while Ravi Shankar Prasad and Ram Vilas Paswan will take charge of Bihar. Likewise, all other ministers will do the same.

The BJP has already started a campaign called 'Lets feed the poor'.

Meanwhile, all BJP MPs have been asked to ensure that no one goes hungry in the present situation. How will they do it? They need to ensure that PDaS shops don't go out of ration or shops selling essentials like groceries or medicines don't shut shop or run out of stock.

This comes hours after BJP President J.P. Nadda held a video conferencing with the presidents of the party's state units, telling them to ensure that everyone gets food.

This move comes a day after a man from Narendra Modi's constituency in Varanasi asked the Prime Minister through video conferencing about the fate of the poor during this 21-day nationwide lockdown. The Prime Minister then urged Indians, who have economic means, to feed nine poor families for 21 days.