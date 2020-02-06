As coronavirus fear haunts India, chinese woman marries Bengal man in East Midnapore

As novel coronavirus fear is haunting people in India, a Chinese woman got married to an Indian man in East Midnapore on Wednesday. The woman tied the knot in the absence of her family as they could not make it to the wedding due to suspension of flight services between two nations following the coronavirus outbreak.

Jiaqi from China got married to East Midnapore's Pintu at his residence on Wednesday. She had met Pintu Jana during a business deal in China seven years ago.

"They(parents) are happy that we got married today. However, they couldn't make it to the wedding because flight services have been shut in view of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak in China," the Chinese bride told ANI.

On the question of going back to China, Jiaqi said, "We will go back soon but we don't when all this will end. When everything is done we will go there and complete the registry and everything."

"We wanted to get married here. Her family couldn't come due to coronavirus outbreak. We'll do another function later in China," said the newly wedded groom.

"Our union is a mixture of Bengali and Chinese culture,'' he added.

The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak went up to 563 as 73 people died on Wednesday, the highest one-day fatalities so far, while total confirmed cases rose sharply to 28,018, Chinese health officials said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, 73 people died due to the virus and the new confirmed cases of the epidemic went up by 3,694, the country's National Health