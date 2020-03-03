Coronavirus outbreak: High alert in Noida! Notice sent to over 1,000 companies

Coronavirus Scare: High alert in Noida! Notice sent to over 1,000 companies

Coronavirus Scare: Soon after Two Noida schools have been shut following coronavirus fears, notice has been sent to over 1,000 companies. According to reports, the chief medical officer of UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Tuesday asked over 1,000 firms to inform authorities about employees returning from abroad, as India reported new cases of Covid-19 this week.

Firms in Noida and Greater Noida have been especially asked to inform officials about employees returning from a list of 13 countries that includes China, Singapore and Iran.

A prominent English medium school in Noida was shut on Tuesday following coronavirus fears. It is learnt that the coronavirus infected patient from Delhi had organised a birthday party in the area last week, where his children, along with other school mates were also present.

Also Read: Coronavirus can survive up to 9 DAYS outside body at room temperature: Study

Twenty-five other people from Noida had also attended the party.

Covid-19 is the disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, Sars-CoV-2, a pathogen first detected in a cluster of mysterious pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China.

The virus has now spread rapidly to nearly every continent, covering more than 60 countries and killing over 3,000.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday had confirmed that two cases of Coronavirus, one each from New Delhi and Telangana have been detected. Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored. A suspected case, an Italian tourist, has been found in Jaipur.

Earlier in the day, a 27-year-old woman, who returned from Italy, has been quarantined in a hospital in Indore city, Madhya Pradesh and was being monitored for suspected exposure to Coronavirus.

Also Read | First Coronavirus case found in Delhi: Is the capital ready?

Also Read | 2 Coronavirus positive cases reported in Delhi, Telangana