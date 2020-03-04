Image Source : PTI Coronavirus outbreak: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to meet Delhi govt officials

Amid the rising cases of Coronavirus, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday to hold meeting with senior officials to take stock of the preparedness with respect to coronavirus.

On Tuesday, after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi CM had said that the Centre-state government will work together to stop the outbreak of the deadly disease.

Meanwhile, six positive cases of deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in India so far.

According to the Ministry, the fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported from New Delhi, Telangana and Rajasthan where an Italian national have been found positive with the infection in Jaipur.

Last month, three cases were recorded in Kerala--who have now recovered and discharged from hospital.

Witnessing the seriousness of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tweeted that he has reviewed the situation of coronavirus and India's preparedness to deal with the global pandemic assuring citizens that there was no reason to panic.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Secretary held a review meeting through video conference with the secretaries of of concerned ministries, chief secretaries and health secretaries of the states to review and assess action taken for containment of COVID-19.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Coronavirus scare in Noida: 6 who had come in contact with infected Delhi man test negative