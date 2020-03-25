Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi to give Rs 5,000 compensation to 37,000 construction workers

Image Source : PTI Representational image

The Delhi government has expedited the process of providing Rs 5,000 to daily wage labourers associated with construction work during the lockdown due to coronavirus, with 37,127 registered workers getting the assistance immediately.

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement about the Rs 5,000 compensation. The Delhi government has already sent the file to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on the matter, an official said.

"The Delhi government will send the assistance amount to the account of all registered daily wage labourers as soon as it gets the L-G's nod."

Around 9,149 daily wage labourers have not been registered under the board yet but process of registration of all these people has already started, so that they can also be given relief amount soon, the official said.

"A total of 37,127 labourers were registered with the Delhi Labour Welfare Board. To tackle the coronavirus outbreak India is under a 21-day lockdown. The Delhi government is working hard to ensure every basic facility to the people."

The government of Delhi is continuously making efforts to save the people of Delhi from the outbreak of coronavirus and to "reduce the troubles" during the lockdown.

Amid the surge in cases of coronavirus in Delhi, Kejriwal announced a slew of measures, including doubling pension under various pension schemes of the Delhi government, free ration for 72 lakh beneficiaries and free food in night shelters across the city.

"The government has also decided to provide 7.5 kilos free ration to 72 lakh beneficiaries attached to ration schemes for one month. Earlier, wheat was available at Rs 2/kg, rice at Rs 3/kg and sugar at Rs 13/kg. Now, the ration will be provided free of cost with 50 per cent more quantity than normal entitlements for April."

A total of 35 coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi so far.