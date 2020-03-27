Coronavirus: Odisha announces Rs 2200 crore package, 3 months' ration in advance to PDS beneficiaries

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik/File

Odisha on Friday announced a package worth Rs 2200 crore for the poor and weaker sections of the society who have been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis in the country. The state government has also decided to give ration for three months in advance to at least 94 lakh PDS beneficiaries.

"Coronavirus has become a global crisis which has affected the livelihood of the poor. For the welfare of the weaker sections of the society in the state, today, I am announcing Rs 2200 crore package," Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik said today.

"Under the Food Security scheme, State Government is giving 3 months advance PDS ration to all the beneficiaries, all the 94 lakh PDS beneficiaries will get Rs 1,000 each, this will cost Rs 940 crores," he added.

Patnaik also said that his government would give allowances for four months in advance to other 48 lakh beneficiaries under different social welfare schemes.

"We are giving 4 months advance allowances to other 48 lakh beneficiaries under different social welfare schemes which will cost Rs 932 crore. State Government will provide Rs 1500 each to 22 lakh construction workers, which will cost Rs 330 crores," he said today.