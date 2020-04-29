Image Source : PTI Odisha reports 3 new COVID-19 cases; state tally rises to 122

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha rose to 122 after three new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday. All the fresh cases were diagnosed in Jharsuguda, Keonjhar and Deogarh districts, the health and family welfare department said. The three persons have been identified as a 60-year-old man of Panchapalli in Keonjhar, a 34-year-old man of Basudevpur in Deogarh and a 18-year-old girl of Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda, said the department.

All of them are West Bengal returnees and asymptomatic. They were placed under quarantine.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bhubaneswar reported one more COVID-19 positive case increasing the total positive cases to 47 in the capital city.

With this, the number of active cases in the state mounted to 83 while 38 patients have recovered so far. One person from Bhubaneswar died of the disease.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 31,300-mark taking positive cases toll to 31,332 including 1007 deaths while 7,696 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. On Tuesday evening, India's positive cases toll surged to 29,974 including 937 deaths and 7,027 have recovered.

The nation has been under the lockdown period since March 24 midnight after it was further extended till May 3 on April 14 by PM Modi saying lockdown was important to contain the spread of the virus.

(With Inputs from IANS)

