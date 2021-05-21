Image Source : PTI India records 259,591 new Covid cases, over 4,200 deaths in last 24 hrs

India on Friday reported 259,551 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count to 26,031,991 according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. The new infection count remained below the 300,000-mark for the fifth consecutive day. The country reported 4,209 new deaths in the last 24 hours to take total fatalities to 291,331.

India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,60,31,991 with 30,27,925 active cases and 2,91,331 deaths so far. According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,57,295 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,27,12,735 being cured from Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 19,18,79,503 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 14,82,754 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 32,44,17,870 samples have been tested up to May 20 for Covid-19. Of these 20,61,683 samples were tested on Thursday.

