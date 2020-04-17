Navi Mumbai cops help senior citizens amid COVID-19 lockdown

The police in neighbouring Navi Mumbai have identified around 1,600 senior citizens who live alone and need help during the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Friday. The police have set up a help desk to check in on at least 24 elderly persons every day and provide any possible help to them during the lockdown, senior inspector Meera Bansode said.

The desk with around six officials was set up on March 30 and has identified 1,600 senior citizens in the area, who need help getting essentials and medicines, she said. Police personnel have also helped the elderly, most of whom are over 80, with bank work and doctor visits.

In a related development, general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Summan Agrawal donated two hot-water dispensers to the Thane Civil Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are being treated.

