Nagpur: Police performs aarti of lockdown violators in Kidwai Nagar | Watch Video

Nagpur police have found a new innovative way to deal with those who violate the lockdown. In the Kidwai Nagar area, the local police performed aarti of those who came out violating the strict lockdown that has been put in force by the authorities across the country.

#WATCH: Police perform 'aarti' of people who violated #CoronavirusLockdown norms at Kidwai Nagar in Kanpur. pic.twitter.com/crm5w3s9JZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 22, 2020

Coronavirus cases in the city of Nagpur have piled up to 79 while one person has succumbed to the disease. As many as 12 people have been discharged after they recovered from COVID-19.

