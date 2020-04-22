Nagpur: Police performs aarti of lockdown violators in Kidwai Nagar | Watch Video

Wednesday, April 22, 2020
     
Nagpur police have found a new innovative way to deal with those who violate the lockdown. In the Kidwai Nagar area, the local police performed aarti of those who came out violating the strict lockdown that has been put in force by the authorities across the country. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Nagpur Published on: April 22, 2020 12:55 IST
Coronavirus cases in the city of Nagpur have piled up to 79 while one person has succumbed to the disease. As many as 12 people have been discharged after they recovered from COVID-19.

