Mumbai Police bans group tour or travel in wake of Coronavirus pandemic

Mumbai Police on Sunday issued an order prohibiting conduct of any kind of tour involving group of people traveling together to a foreign or domestic destination. The moves comes as a precautionary measure to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In an official statement, Mumbai Police said: "Mumbai Police has issued an order prohibiting conduct of any kind of tour involving group of people traveling together to a foreign or domestic destination organised by private tour operators or otherwise using powers u/s 144 Cr. PC. The order shall remain in force from 00.01 hrs of 15/03/2020 to 24.00 hrs of 31/03/2020. However, should anyone, including private tour operators, need to travel under exceptional circumstances, they may do so after seeking permission from the office of the Commissioner of Police,Greater Mumbai."

On Sunday, A 59-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra. With this, the number of coronavirus positive cases has gone up to 32 in the state. "The woman has tested positive for coronavirus infection. She had travelled to Russia and Kazakhstan. She has been quarantined at Dhoot Hospital in Aurangabad," the official said.

(With inputs from Rajiv Singh)

