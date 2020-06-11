Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of cases | Full list

The financial capital is still in the grips of deadly coronavirus pandemic. Mumbai continues to form a large chunk of coronavirus cases and deaths in Maharashtra which, in turn forms a large chunk of infections and deaths in the country. Maharashtra has had a total of 94081 cases.
Here is a ward-wise break up of coronavirus cases in Mumbai as of now:
|Ward
|Active cases
|Discharged
|G North
|1231
|2188
|K East
|1874
|1474
|L
|1608
|1541
|F North
|1427
|1482
|E
|1351
|1584
|K West
|1439
|1475
|H East
|1244
|1373
|F South
|1494
|1134
|N
|1077
|1550
|G South
|1407
|990
|S
|1604
|806
|P North
|1712
|727
|M East
|1238
|1056
|M West
|1002
|740
|R South
|1028
|610
|D
|723
|784
|P South
|822
|646
|H West
|857
|493
|R Central
|912
|396
|A
|318
|906
|T
|684
|502
|R North
|199
|552
|B
|401
|254
|C
|389
|259