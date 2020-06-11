Image Source : PTI (FILE) Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of cases | Full list

The financial capital is still in the grips of deadly coronavirus pandemic. Mumbai continues to form a large chunk of coronavirus cases and deaths in Maharashtra which, in turn forms a large chunk of infections and deaths in the country. Maharashtra has had a total of 94081 cases.

Here is a ward-wise break up of coronavirus cases in Mumbai as of now:

Ward Active cases Discharged G North 1231 2188 K East 1874 1474 L 1608 1541 F North 1427 1482 E 1351 1584 K West 1439 1475 H East 1244 1373 F South 1494 1134 N 1077 1550 G South 1407 990 S 1604 806 P North 1712 727 M East 1238 1056 M West 1002 740 R South 1028 610 D 723 784 P South 822 646 H West 857 493 R Central 912 396 A 318 906 T 684 502 R North 199 552 B 401 254 C 389 259

