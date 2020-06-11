Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of cases | Full list

Thursday, June 11, 2020
     
The financial capital is still in the grips of deadly coronavirus pandemic. Mumbai continues to form a large chunk of coronavirus cases and deaths in Maharashtra

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 11, 2020 18:42 IST
The financial capital is still in the grips of deadly coronavirus pandemic. Mumbai continues to form a large chunk of coronavirus cases and deaths in Maharashtra which, in turn forms a large chunk of infections and deaths in the country. Maharashtra has had a total of 94081 cases.

Here is a ward-wise break up of coronavirus cases in Mumbai as of now:

Ward Active cases Discharged
G North 1231 2188
K East 1874 1474
L 1608 1541
F North 1427 1482
E 1351 1584
K West 1439 1475
H East 1244 1373
F South 1494 1134
N 1077 1550
G South 1407 990
S 1604 806
P North 1712 727
M East 1238 1056
M West 1002 740
R South 1028 610
D 723 784
P South 822 646
H West 857 493
R Central 912 396
A 318 906
T 684 502
R North 199 552
401 254
C 389 259

