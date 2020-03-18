Wednesday, March 18, 2020
     
Two more positive cases have been reported in Bengaluru, which has taken the total number of cases in Karnataka to 13, Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Wednesday. The two patients--56-year-old man and 25-year-old woman--had returned from the US and Spain, respectively.

New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2020 15:09 IST
Image Source : AP (FILE)

Coronavirus: Two more test positive in Karnataka, after Noida; cases in India climb to 151

Two more positive cases have been reported in Bengaluru, which has taken the total number of cases in Karnataka to 13, Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Wednesday. The two patients--56-year-old man and 25-year-old woman--had returned from the US and Spain, respectively.

Two more COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bengaluru today, taking the total infected cases to 13, the minister tweeted. The man, a city resident, had returned from the US on March 6 while the woman from Spain, Sriramulu said, adding the duo were admitted to a designated hospital''s isolation ward.

A 67-year-old woman, who is resident of the city and had returned from Dubai via Goa last week, tested positive on Tuesday. 

