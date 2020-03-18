Image Source : AP (FILE) Coronavirus: Two more test positive in Karnataka, after Noida; cases in India climb to 151

Two more positive cases have been reported in Bengaluru, which has taken the total number of cases in Karnataka to 13, Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Wednesday. The two patients--56-year-old man and 25-year-old woman--had returned from the US and Spain, respectively.

B Sriramulu, Karnataka Health Minister: 2 more #COVID19 cases have been registered in Bengaluru today, taking the total infected cases to 13. 56 year old male, resident of Bengaluru returned from USA on 6th March. Another, 25 yr old female, who has returned from Spain. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/YcrWVHAT2a — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

Two more COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bengaluru today, taking the total infected cases to 13, the minister tweeted. The man, a city resident, had returned from the US on March 6 while the woman from Spain, Sriramulu said, adding the duo were admitted to a designated hospital''s isolation ward.

A 67-year-old woman, who is resident of the city and had returned from Dubai via Goa last week, tested positive on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | 50 lakh restaurants urged to shut shop amid COVID-19 pandemic