Coronavirus makes inroads into 22 of Madhya Pradesh's 55 districts. Here's a district-wise list

Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributes food packets among poor people during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemeic, in Bhopal on March 30 (file photo)

Twenty-two of Madhya Pradesh's 55 districts have recorded coronavirus infections till date, as the state continues to reel under the impact of the outbreak since the first case surfaced there on March 20 in Jabalpur. Five hundred and sixty-eight infections have been recorded across the state, which have resulted in 43 deaths so far. Forty-five people have recovered from infection till date, as per authorities.

The state's two largest cities, Indore and Bhopal, have emerged as the epicentres of the outbreak, recording 311 and 134 cases respectively.

Here's the number of cases that have been reported from each of 22 districts in the state:

Indore- 311 cases, 32 deaths

Bhopal- 134 cases, two deaths

Jabalpur- Nine cases

Gwalior- Six cases

Shivpuri- Two cases

Ujjain- 18 cases

Khargone- 14 cases, two deaths

Morena- 14 cases

Chhindwara- Four cases, one death

Badwani- 14 cases

Betul- One case

Vidisha- 13 cases

Sheopur- Two cases

Raisen- One case

Dewas- Three cases, one death

Dhar- One case

Sagar- One case

Shajapur- One case

Ratlam- One case

Mandsaur- One case

Other districts- One case

Earlier in the day, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath hit out at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government over the spread of the disease in the central Indian state. Nath alleged during a video conference call with journalists that for every 10 lakh people in the state, only 25 to 30 persons were being tested, that too mostly in the urban areas.

“What is a matter of concern is that the figures are for urban areas and not for rural areas. People have come back from adjoining states and gone to their villages. We have no idea if they have brought any infection with them and how many people they might have further infected,” he said.

