Coronavirus makes inroads into 22 of Madhya Pradesh's 55 districts. Here's a district-wise list

Twenty-two of Madhya Pradesh's 55 districts have recorded coronavirus infections till date, as the state continues to reel under the impact of the outbreak since the first case surfaced there on March 20 in Jabalpur. Five hundred and sixty-eight infections have been recorded across the state, which have resulted in 43 deaths so far. Forty-five people have recovered from infection till date, as per authorities.
The state's two largest cities, Indore and Bhopal, have emerged as the epicentres of the outbreak, recording 311 and 134 cases respectively.
Fight Against Coronavirus
Here's the number of cases that have been reported from each of 22 districts in the state:
Indore- 311 cases, 32 deaths
Bhopal- 134 cases, two deaths
Jabalpur- Nine cases
Gwalior- Six cases
Shivpuri- Two cases
Ujjain- 18 cases
Khargone- 14 cases, two deaths
Morena- 14 cases
Chhindwara- Four cases, one death
Badwani- 14 cases
Betul- One case
Vidisha- 13 cases
Sheopur- Two cases
Raisen- One case
Dewas- Three cases, one death
Dhar- One case
Sagar- One case
Shajapur- One case
Ratlam- One case
Mandsaur- One case
Other districts- One case
Earlier in the day, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath hit out at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government over the spread of the disease in the central Indian state. Nath alleged during a video conference call with journalists that for every 10 lakh people in the state, only 25 to 30 persons were being tested, that too mostly in the urban areas.
“What is a matter of concern is that the figures are for urban areas and not for rural areas. People have come back from adjoining states and gone to their villages. We have no idea if they have brought any infection with them and how many people they might have further infected,” he said.
Also read: Containment zones to be increased in Delhi in next 2-3 days, says Kejriwal