Maharashtra set to extend lockdown as Mumbai accounts for 686 of state's 1,078 COVID-19 cases

Image Source : AP India's financial capital Mumbai is set to extend lockdown measures until at least by two weeks i.e by April 30

The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 1,078 on Wednesday while the fatility rate of the state jumped to 64, which accounts for 6.4% -- the highest in India. The tally of COVID-19 patients in the country's financial capital which stands at 686, makes Mumbai one of the hotspots of the deadly virus. According to reports, Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra could extend the lockdown by 2 weeks.

India's financial capital Mumbai is set to extend lockdown measures at least by two weeks i.e by April 30 as authorities race to expand testing to stem the spread of coronavirus cases in the city, three senior officials told ET.

Mumbai had reported 116 cases on Tuesday, while 40 new cases were found on Wednesday morning. In total, Mumbai alone has reported 686 of Maharashtra's total 1,078 coronavirus cases and 40 of 64 Covid-19 deaths in the state. This means, Mumbai accounts for 63% of cases in the state and 62.5% of deaths.

Coronavirus affected regions in Maharashtra

As per a TOI report, the state cabinet on Tuesday discussed whether to extend lockdown in Mumbai and Pune - coronavirus hotspots - by two weeks. The Cabinet also cleared two proposals -- for providing subsidized foodgrains to saffron ration card holders and implementing the Shiv Thali Scheme at Rs 5/plate at taluka level for 3 months.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also said that there is no other alternative to lockdown if coronavirus has to be defeated.

"I understand that people are facing different types of issues while staying at home. People are getting bored. I am sorry about that but there is no option other than staying at home to beat COVID-19," Thackeray said.

As many as 23 districts have been affected. A total of 79 people have been discharged so far in the state after recovering from the viral infection.

As on Monday, the Maharashtra’s 0.077% population had tested positive for coronavirus. Of 11.19 crore people in the state, 868 people had tested positive until Monday, the report said.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News