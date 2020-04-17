Coronavirus: Maharashtra death toll near 200-mark, tally climbs to 3,236; Check District-wise list

Coronavirus: Maharashtra death toll near 200-mark, tally climbs to 32,02; Check District-wise list

The number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra reached 3,236 on Friday with 34 more people testing positive for the infection. So far, 300 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, according to the state health ministry dashboard. Of the new cases, the highest, 23, was recorded in Pune since Thursday evening, while six more persons were diagnosed with the infection in Mumbai, said the state health department official.

Four cases were detected in Malegaon town of Nashik district and one in Thane, he added.

Of these 3,236 cases, Mumbai reports 2,079 infected patients and remain the worst affected city in the state. BMC has so far identified over 440 containment zones across Mumbai.

On Thursday, 286 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported while seven more people succumbed to the disease. Among the new fatalities, four patients were from Pune and three died in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, 5 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the tally of cured cases to 300 in Maharashtra. Six out of these seven patients had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease. So far, the state has carried out testing of 56,673 samples for COVID-19 in laboratories.

Current Report of COVID-19-Maharashtra District/ M.Corporation Cases Death Mumbai Muncipal Corporation 2073 117 Thane 13 0 Thane Muncipal Corporation 109 3 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations 68 3 Kalyan Dombivali Muncipal Corporation 50 2 Ulhasnagar Muncipal Corporation 1 0 Bhivandi Nijampur Muncipal Corporation 1 0 Mira Bhayandar 51 2 Palghar 5 1 Vasai-Virar Muncipal Corporation 34 3 Raigad 6 0 Panvel Muncipal Corporation 12 1 Thane Division Total 2423 132 Nashik 3 0 Nashik Muncipal Corporation 5 0 Malegaon Muncipal Corporation 40 2 Ahemadnagar 19 1 Ahemadnagar Muncipal Corporation 9 0 Dhule 1 1 Dhule Muncipal Corporation 0 0 Jalgaon 0 0 Jalgaon Muncipal Corporation 2 1 Nandurbar 0 0 Nashik Division Total 79 5 Pune 16 0 Pune Muncipal Corporation 419 44 Pimpri-Chinchwad Muncipal Corporation 38 1 Solapur 0 0 Solapur Muncipal Corporation 12 1 Satara 7 2 Pune Division Total 492 48 Kolapur 3 0 Kolapur Muncipal Corporation 3 0 Sangli 26 0 Sangli Miraj Kupwad Muncipal Corporation 0 0 Sindhudurg 1 0 Ratnagiri 6 1 Kolapur Division Total 39 1 Aurangabad 0 0 Aurangabad Muncipal Corporation 28 2 Jalna 2 0 Hingoli 1 0 Parbhani 0 0 Parbhani Muncipal Corporation 1 0 Aurangabad Division Total 32 2 Latur 8 0 Latur Muncipal Corporation 0 0 Osmanabad 3 0 Beed 1 0 Nanded 0 0 Nanded Muncipal Corporation 0 0 Latur Dvision Total 12 0 Akola 7 1 Akola Muncipal Corporation 7 0 Amravati 0 0 Amravati Muncipal Corporation 5 1 Yavatmal 13 0 Buldhana 21 1 Washim 1 0 Akola DivisionTotal 54 3 Nagpur 1 0 Nagpur Muncipal Corporation 55 1 Wardha 0 0 Bhandara 0 0 Gondia 1 0 Chandrapur 0 0 Chandrapur Muncipal Corporation 3 0 Gadchiroli 0 0 Nagpur Division Tota l 60 1 Other States 11 2 TOTAL 3202 194

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 13,000-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 13,387 including 437 deaths while 1,749 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, as per health ministry's figures released on Friday. India is witnessing an average of almost 1,000 coronavirus positive per day now even when the nation has entered an extended lockdown period.

States including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi have been hit badly due to the outbreak of coronavirus as all of them are having positive coronavirus cases above 1000-mark.

