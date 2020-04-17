Coronavirus: Maharashtra death toll near 200-mark, tally climbs to 3,236; Check District-wise list

The number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra reached 3,236 on Friday with 34 more people testing positive for the infection. So far, 300 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, according to the state health ministry dashboard. Of the new cases, the highest, 23, was recorded in Pune since Thursday evening, while six more persons were diagnosed with the infection in Mumbai, said the state health department official.
Four cases were detected in Malegaon town of Nashik district and one in Thane, he added.
Of these 3,236 cases, Mumbai reports 2,079 infected patients and remain the worst affected city in the state. BMC has so far identified over 440 containment zones across Mumbai.
On Thursday, 286 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported while seven more people succumbed to the disease. Among the new fatalities, four patients were from Pune and three died in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, 5 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the tally of cured cases to 300 in Maharashtra. Six out of these seven patients had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease. So far, the state has carried out testing of 56,673 samples for COVID-19 in laboratories.
|District/ M.Corporation
|Cases
|Death
|Mumbai Muncipal Corporation
|2073
|117
|Thane
|13
|0
|Thane Muncipal Corporation
|109
|3
|Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations
|68
|3
|Kalyan Dombivali Muncipal Corporation
|50
|2
|Ulhasnagar Muncipal Corporation
|1
|0
|Bhivandi Nijampur Muncipal Corporation
|1
|0
|Mira Bhayandar
|51
|2
|Palghar
|5
|1
|Vasai-Virar Muncipal Corporation
|34
|3
|Raigad
|6
|0
|Panvel Muncipal Corporation
|12
|1
|Thane Division Total
|2423
|132
|Nashik
|3
|0
|Nashik Muncipal Corporation
|5
|0
|Malegaon Muncipal Corporation
|40
|2
|Ahemadnagar
|19
|1
|Ahemadnagar Muncipal Corporation
|9
|0
|Dhule
|1
|1
|Dhule Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|Jalgaon
|0
|0
|Jalgaon Muncipal Corporation
|2
|1
|Nandurbar
|0
|0
|Nashik Division Total
|79
|5
|Pune
|16
|0
|Pune Muncipal Corporation
|419
|44
|Pimpri-Chinchwad Muncipal Corporation
|38
|1
|Solapur
|0
|0
|Solapur Muncipal Corporation
|12
|1
|Satara
|7
|2
|Pune Division Total
|492
|48
|Kolapur
|3
|0
|Kolapur Muncipal Corporation
|3
|0
|Sangli
|26
|0
|Sangli Miraj Kupwad Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|Sindhudurg
|1
|0
|Ratnagiri
|6
|1
|Kolapur Division Total
|39
|1
|Aurangabad
|0
|0
|Aurangabad Muncipal Corporation
|28
|2
|Jalna
|2
|0
|Hingoli
|1
|0
|Parbhani
|0
|0
|Parbhani Muncipal Corporation
|1
|0
|Aurangabad Division Total
|32
|2
|Latur
|8
|0
|Latur Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|Osmanabad
|3
|0
|Beed
|1
|0
|Nanded
|0
|0
|Nanded Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|Latur Dvision Total
|12
|0
|Akola
|7
|1
|Akola Muncipal Corporation
|7
|0
|Amravati
|0
|0
|Amravati Muncipal Corporation
|5
|1
|Yavatmal
|13
|0
|Buldhana
|21
|1
|Washim
|1
|0
|Akola DivisionTotal
|54
|3
|Nagpur
|1
|0
|Nagpur Muncipal Corporation
|55
|1
|Wardha
|0
|0
|Bhandara
|0
|0
|Gondia
|1
|0
|Chandrapur
|0
|0
|Chandrapur Muncipal Corporation
|3
|0
|Gadchiroli
|0
|0
|Nagpur Division Total
|60
|1
|Other States
|11
|2
|TOTAL
|3202
|194
Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 13,000-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 13,387 including 437 deaths while 1,749 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, as per health ministry's figures released on Friday. India is witnessing an average of almost 1,000 coronavirus positive per day now even when the nation has entered an extended lockdown period.
States including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi have been hit badly due to the outbreak of coronavirus as all of them are having positive coronavirus cases above 1000-mark.