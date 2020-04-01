Image Source : PTI COVID-19: Maharashtra death toll reaches 12 after state reports 2 more deaths

The death toll due to novel coronavirus has reached 12 in Maharashtra after two more deaths were reported from the state recently. According to the health officials, a 75-year-old man from Mumbai and another 50-year-old man died in Palghar district and Mumbai, while receiving treatment. "The 75-year-old male patient died here on Tuesday. We are finding details of his travel history and also checking if someone close to him had a travel history," an official said.

The Palghar man had no travel history, he said.

This is the first death reported from Palghar, a predominantly tribal district.

Maharashtra now has 320 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths. Thirty nine coronavirus positive patients have been discharged after recovery.

In the past 24 hours, the number of cases had skyrocketed from 259 to 302 - an increase of 43 cases.

The total positive cases stood comprised 151 in Mumbai, 48 in Pune, 36 in Thane region, 25 in Sangli, Nagpur 16, eight in Ahmednagar, four in Yavatmal, three in Buldhana, two each in Satara and Kolhapur, one each in Aurangabad, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Gondia, Jalgaon, Nashik, besides one from Gujarat.

The state has so far notched 12 COVID-19 deaths, including 8 in Mumbai, and one each in Palghar, Pune, and Buldhana. Among them the state's youngest victim, a 40-year old suburban home-maker with no history of foreign travel, and a medico in his early 80s, said officials.

Addressing the state late this evening, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray again appealed to the people to remain indoors and maintain social distancing.

"The 'war against coronavirus' has reached a crucial stage and this is the time to exercise extreme precautions. Please do not step out of your homes for your own safety," he pleaded.

