Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Death toll crosses 2000 mark

Maharashtra is still squarely in the clutches of coronavirus. Maharashtra recorded maximum number of deaths on Friday. 116 deaths were recorded on Friday that took the number of deaths beyond 2000. Mumbai accounts for more than half of these deaths. More than 2500 fresh cases have been recorded in past 24 hours.

According to the state health ministry numbers, there have been 2098 deaths so far. By Friday, death toll in Mumbai had reached 1173.

2682 new cases were recorded on Friday. This brought total number of cases in the state to 62,228. In Mumbai, total positive cases number 36932.

Out of the 116 deaths recorded on Friday, 38 occurred in Mumbai and 17 occurred in Jalgaon. This was the highest death toll recorded in Jalgaon.

In Dharavi, the largest slum area not just in Mumbai but in Asia, 41 new cases were detected today. This has brought total number of cases in the slum to 1715. No new deaths were recorded on Friday.

