Coronavirus Pandemic: With 116 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra worst-hit state after 9 more test positive

Coronavirus Pandemic: With 116 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra worst-hit state after 4 more test positive

Maharashtra reported four new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the number of such cases in the state to 116, the highest in the country so far, officials said. The latest cases are from Mumbai, officials said. The four are being treated at the municipal Kasturba Hospital in the city, the officials said.

On the brighter side, 14 positive patients have been cured and shall be sent home, he added as the state and country observed a total lock-down as part of the 'war against virus'.

Earlier today, five members of a family from Islampur, Sangli district were found positive and this afternoon, another four were positive, all from Mumbai. All the nine patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Besides, a total of 14 positive cases in Mumbai and Pune hospitals, who have been completely cured, shall be sent home soon, spelling cheers on Maharashtra New Year, Gudi Padva being celebrated on a low-key today.

Mumbai has so far recorded four deaths of COVID-19 patients - two men both 63 years old, a 65-year old and a 68-year old Philippines national.

Another 94 suspected cases were admitted to various city hospitals yesterday, according to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Gujarat has 33 positive cases, including a foreigner, while the number of cases in Rajasthan increased to 32, including two foreigners. Cases in Delhi rose to 31, including one foreigner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days in an unprecedented drastic measure to try halt the spread of coronavirus shortly after which the Centre said all road, rail and air services will remain suspended during this period.

PM Modi asserting in an emotional appeal "with folded hands" that unless India's 130 crore people practice social distancing, the country will lose the war against coronavirus outbreak and slide back 21 years.

