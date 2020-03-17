Coronavirus: 3 test positive in Yavatmal, total count rises to 40 in Maharashtra

Image Source : FILE Coronavirus: 3 test positive in Maharashtra's Yavatmal

Three people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Tuesday and the reports of three others were awaited, an official said. As on Tuesday, 88 people were in quarantine in the district, comprising 67 with a history of foreign travel and 21 who had come in close contact with them, a release said.

The district was in 'stage 2' of the outbreak and information was being gathered about people who have come in close contact with these Covid-19 patients, and they would be put under home quarantine, the release informed.

It said people in the district who have travelled abroad recently should contact its helpline number 07232- 239515.

The number of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra as on Tuesday is 40.

