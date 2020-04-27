Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh coronavirus cases cross 2,100-mark, death toll at 107. Check district-wise list

Madhya Pradesh coronavirus cases have crossed the 2,100-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 2,121 including 107 deaths while 349 patients have recovered, according to the latest figures by the health ministry on Monday. Till Sunday evening, positive cases in the state stood at 2096. Indore continues to be the epicenter of coronavirus in the state with 1,207 positive cases after the district recorded 31 more cases.

Meanwhile, Ujjain has reported 2 coronavirus fatalities in two days taking total death in the district to 17. Between Sunday and Monday, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 8 new fatalities taking the death toll in the state to 107. At present, a total of 26 districts in Madhya Pradesh have coronavirus cases.

Madhya Pradesh district-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths and recovered patients

Districts Cases Deaths Recovered Indore 1207 60 123 Bhopal 415 10 135 Khargaon 61 06 12 Ujjain 106 17 05 Shivpuri 02 02 Jabalpur 59 01 07 Morena 13 13 Chindwara 05 01 Gwalior 04 02 Badwani 24 07 Betul 01 Vidisha 13 13 Sheopur 04 02 Hoshangabad 32 02 09 Khandwa 36 01 12 Raisen 28 01 Dewas 23 06 04 Dhar 36 01 Sagar 05 01 Shajapur 06 01 Mandsaur 09 01 Tikamgad 02 Ratlam 13 Satna 02 Agarmalwa 11 01 Alirajpur 03 Dindori 01 Others 02

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 27,000-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 27,892 including 872 deaths while 6,185 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Monday. On Sunday evening, India positive cases toll surged to 26,917 including 826 deaths and 5,914 have recovered.

ALSO READ | 8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Karnataka; tally goes up to 511

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: With 80 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,177. Check district-wise list

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage