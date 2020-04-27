Madhya Pradesh coronavirus cases cross 2,100-mark, death toll at 107. Check district-wise list

Madhya Pradesh coronavirus cases have crossed the 2,100-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 2,121 including 107 deaths while 349 patients have recovered, according to the latest figures by the health ministry on Monday. Till Sunday evening, positive cases in the state stood at 2096. Indore continues to be the epicenter of coronavirus in the state with 1,207 positive cases after the district recorded 31 more cases.
Meanwhile, Ujjain has reported 2 coronavirus fatalities in two days taking total death in the district to 17. Between Sunday and Monday, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 8 new fatalities taking the death toll in the state to 107. At present, a total of 26 districts in Madhya Pradesh have coronavirus cases.
Madhya Pradesh district-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths and recovered patients
|Districts
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Indore
|1207
|60
|123
|Bhopal
|415
|10
|135
|Khargaon
|61
|06
|12
|Ujjain
|106
|17
|05
|Shivpuri
|02
|02
|Jabalpur
|59
|01
|07
|Morena
|13
|13
|Chindwara
|05
|01
|Gwalior
|04
|02
|Badwani
|24
|07
|Betul
|01
|Vidisha
|13
|13
|Sheopur
|04
|02
|Hoshangabad
|32
|02
|09
|Khandwa
|36
|01
|12
|Raisen
|28
|01
|Dewas
|23
|06
|04
|Dhar
|36
|01
|Sagar
|05
|01
|Shajapur
|06
|01
|Mandsaur
|09
|01
|Tikamgad
|02
|Ratlam
|13
|Satna
|02
|Agarmalwa
|11
|01
|Alirajpur
|03
|Dindori
|01
|Others
|02
Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 27,000-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 27,892 including 872 deaths while 6,185 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Monday. On Sunday evening, India positive cases toll surged to 26,917 including 826 deaths and 5,914 have recovered.
