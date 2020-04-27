Madhya Pradesh coronavirus cases cross 2,100-mark, death toll at 107. Check district-wise list

Monday, April 27, 2020
     
Madhya Pradesh coronavirus cases have crossed the 2,100-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 2,121 including 107 deaths while 349 patients have recovered, according to the latest figures by the health ministry on Monday.

Anurag Amitabh
New Delhi Updated on: April 27, 2020 15:14 IST
Image Source : PTI

Madhya Pradesh coronavirus cases have crossed the 2,100-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 2,121 including 107 deaths while 349 patients have recovered, according to the latest figures by the health ministry on Monday. Till Sunday evening, positive cases in the state stood at 2096. Indore continues to be the epicenter of coronavirus in the state with 1,207 positive cases after the district recorded 31 more cases.  

Meanwhile, Ujjain has reported 2 coronavirus fatalities in two days taking total death in the district to 17. Between Sunday and Monday, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 8 new fatalities taking the death toll in the state to 107. At present, a total of 26 districts in Madhya Pradesh have coronavirus cases.

Madhya Pradesh district-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths and recovered patients 

Districts Cases Deaths  Recovered
Indore 1207 60 123
Bhopal 415 10 135
Khargaon 61 06 12
Ujjain 106 17 05
Shivpuri 02   02
Jabalpur 59 01 07
Morena 13   13
Chindwara  05 01  
Gwalior 04   02
Badwani 24   07
Betul 01    
Vidisha 13   13
Sheopur 04   02
Hoshangabad 32 02 09
Khandwa 36 01 12
Raisen 28   01
Dewas 23 06 04
Dhar 36 01  
Sagar 05   01
Shajapur 06   01
Mandsaur 09 01  
Tikamgad 02    
Ratlam 13    
Satna 02    
Agarmalwa 11 01  
Alirajpur 03    
Dindori 01    
Others 02    

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 27,000-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 27,892 including 872 deaths while 6,185 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Monday. On Sunday evening, India positive cases toll surged to 26,917 including 826 deaths and 5,914 have recovered. 

