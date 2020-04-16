Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Cash reward for information on hotspot returnees in Bhind

With an aim to curb the spread of coronavirus, the police in Bhind distict of Madhya Pradesh have announced a cash reward for those who provide information about the people coming from COVID-19 hotspots, but not revealing their details to the authorities. Bhind Superintendent of Police (SP), Nagendra Singh, has launched this initiative.

Addressing the people of the district in a video-message, the SP said, "I am announcing Rs 500 cash award to those who inform about the people who have come in Bhind district after 10 from hotspot cities like Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain and are hiding."

"The information can be provided directly to the SP or to the control room and their identity will be kept secret," he said.

The decision to announce cash reward was taken with a view to check the spread of coronavirus in the district and to encourage people to come forward for their own safety, he said.

Singh warned that those who have returned to the district from COVID-19 hotspots should come forward on their own within 24 hours, failing which legal action will be taken against them.

Meanwhile, Bhind collector, Chote Singh informed that not a single case of coronavirus has been reported in the district so far.

In neighbouring Morena district, 14 COVID-19 cases have been reported as per the state health bulletin.

Indore has 586 coronavirus positive patients, while there are 167 such cases in Bhopal.

