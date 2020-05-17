Image Source : PTI Travel restrictions in 25 districts including Coimbatore, Salem in Tamil Nadu eased

The state of Tamil Nadu has already extended the lockdown till May 31 amid the growing number of coronavirus cases. Latest reports suggest that travel restrictions will be eased in 25 districts across the state. These 25 districts include some of Tamil Nadu's most populated districts such as Coimbatore, Salem and the Nilgiris.

The restrictions will, however, remain in place across the containment zones in the state.

In these 25 districts, taxis and cab service will be allowed to function provided they are used for essential services like healthcare or are used for agricultural or business purposes. Travel in general in these districts will be allowed for essential purposes.

Inter-state travel has not been included in this relaxation and will require the authorization by the state government.

The 25 Districts where travel relaxations will apply

Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Tiruppur, Namakkal, Karur, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Pudukkottai, Trichy, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Vellore, and Niligiris.

What will be the relaxations applicable?

No e-pass needed to ply vehicles within the district For inter-district travel e-pass is needed Not more than 20 passengers in the case a bus, seven persons in the case of a van, three in a sports utility vehicles and two persons in a small car operated by private companies or for government work Taxis can be hired without e-pass for intra-district travel for emergency 100 per cent workforce allowed for MNREGA work For factories located outside Chennai, 100 per cent workforce is allowed for factories with less than 100 workers and for factories with over 100 workers, the workforce allowed is 50 per cent of the total workers subject to a maximum of 100 workers; Valuation of 12th standard exam papers will be allowed Coaching for national and international sporting events is allowed with the permission of district collectors In the 12 districts where intra-district transport is not allowed, plying of taxis and autorickshaws is allowed with e-pass for medical emergencies only.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage