Image Source : PTI (FILE) Lockdown 3.0 in Maharashtra: What is allowed, what is not

Like the entire country, Maharashtra will enter the 3rd phase of coronavirus lockdown. The state is worst-hit due to coronavirus and accounts for a large chunk of Covid-19 infections and deaths.

Here is what will happen in Maharashtra during lockdown 3.0

Only medical services have been allowed inside containment zones Movement for provision of essential services will be allowed inside containment zones Banks will stay closed inside the containment zone Agricultural activities inside the containment zones will be prohibited Air and rail traffic will not be allowed Metro train services will remain suspended All educational institutions will remain closed All hotels and malls will remain closed Sale of liquor will be allowed in Green and Orange zones. No liquor sale will take place in containment zones located in Red zones Two travellers besides driver will be allowed in a car in Green and Orange zones. Saloons to open in Green and Orange zones. Saloons will remain closed in Red zones.

According to the latest figures from Union Health Ministry, total number of coronavirus infections in Maharashtra is 12296. The death toll has hit 521 while 2000 patients have recovered so far.

