Image Source : PTI (FILE) Coronavirus lockdown Lucknow: Hair saloons to open, new guidelines issued

In accordance with the new guidelines issued by District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash, hair cutting saloons have been permitted to open outside containment zones and buffer zones. However, only one person would be able to avail services of the barber at a time and the barber will have to wear face mask and other protective gear.

The guidelines issued by the district administration will come into effect on May 21, 2020.

The district administration said that a sanitisation drive will be carried out with people's help on May 19 and 20th in order to prepare for implementation of fresh guidelines.

Here are the new coronavirus guidelines issued for Lucknow

Cinema halls, hotels, malls will remain closed. Hotels will only be allowed to cater to home deliveries. Home delivery will be allowed from 7 am to 7 pm. Restaurant staff preparing and/or delivering food should wear face masks and other protective gear. All activities will be suspended inside coronavirus containment zones. Exceptions are made for police, health workers, sanitation workers and door-step delivery staff. In buffer zone (area upto 250 metres outside containment zone) shops providing essential goods only will remain open. No movement will be allowed between 7 pm and 7 pm barring that required by essential services and shops providing essential goods. Shops selling sweets (mithai) and bakeries will be allowed to open. However, nobody will be allowed to sit in the shop and eat. Take away will be allowed. Each shop will maintain a register mentioning name, address and phone number of each customer. Stadiums and sports areas will remain open only between 7 am to 10 am and 5 pm to 7 pm. Public parks will remain open during these timings as well but everyone entering the parks will have to wear face masks. Printing presses, dry cleaning shops outside containment and buffer zones will be allowed to open. Workers will have to wear face masks, hand gloves. Barber shops will open. Only 1 customer will be allowed at a time. Barber will have to wear protective gear. All shops have been advised to sanitise the premises twice in a day. All shops will put up a hoarding advising customers to download Aarogya Setu app.

ALSO READ | India took on Covid-19 challenge with highest level of political commitment: Harsh Vardhan

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage