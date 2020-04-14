International and domestic flights remain suspended till May 3: Ministry of Civil Aviation

Tuesday, April 14, 2020
     
Coronavirus lockdown in India has been extended till May 3 and most of the travel restrictions will remain as in place until further notice. As per the Ministry of Civil Aviation, all international and domestic flights will remain suspended till 11:59, May 3. 

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 14, 2020 13:02 IST
Coronavirus lockdown in India has been extended till May 3 and most of the travel restrictions will remain as in place until further notice. As per the Ministry of Civil Aviation, all international and domestic flights will remain suspended till 11:59, May 3. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, said that the country had done well in the fight against coronavirus but now is not to relax the lockdown. 

PM Modi said that some relaxations could be given post-April 20 in some districts where there is no trace of coronavirus, but that decision will be taken only after close monitoring of these areas in the next 7 days. 

COVID-19 cases in India have crossed the 10,000-mark while the death toll has topped 300. Since March 24, 650 aircraft have been stranded at different airports across India.

