10 big takeaways from new lockdown guidelines

So it's official. The lockdown has been extended. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Friday that coronavirus lockdown will be extended till May 17.

The government has categorised coronavirus hit districts into Red, Orange and Green zones according to the incident of coronavirus cases. Red zone is the worst hit and the gradation goes down as we consider Orange and Green zones

Here are 10 takeaways from new lockdown guidelines:

1. If you are in Red Zone:

You need to install Arogya Setu app on your phone as contact tracing will be stricter than before

No malls will open, saloons will remain closed, rickshaw and autos won't ply.

There will be restrictions on movement of public. Movement pertaining only to essential services will be allowed. Exception will be made for medical emergencies.

If you want to ride a bike, you cannot have a pillion rider on the bike.

Air and train travel will be prohibited.

Agricultural activities will be allowed

2. If you are in Orange Zone:

You can hail radio taxi, the taxi you take by calling the driver on phone

You can avail Uber, Ola services but only one rider per vehicle will be allowed

You can't use public transport

You can use private car, but permission will be given to two people besides the driver

Public events will not be allowed

Gyms, sports clubs will remain closed

No religious programs will be allowed

3. 130 districts in the country have been classified as red zones, 284 are in orange zones while 319 are in green zone

4. Weekly analysis of all the districts will take place.

5. Irrespective of which zone you stay in, it will be mandatory for you to wear a face mask. You cannot come out of your house between 7 pm and 7 am

6. No marriage ceremony involving more than 50 people will be given permission to.

7. For funerals, assembly of more than 20 people will not be allowed

8. You will be fined if you spit while at a public place.

9. Liquor shops will open only in Green Zones. It will be mandatory to maintain a distance of 6 feet between two persons.

10. Online shopping is allowed in Green and Orange zones.

