Lockdown hits life in 5 Bengaluru municipal wards again

Re-imposition of a strict lockdown in five municipal wards across the Karnataka capital as surging Covid cases there caused fears of community transmission disrupted normal life and forced residents to stay home, an official said on Tuesday.

"As directed by the state government, strict lockdown has been re-imposed for 15 days in five wards across the city to contain the corona virus spread and reduce the pandemic cases," a civic official told IANS here.

The stringent lockdown has led to silence gripping the densely populated municipal wards of Siddapura, Vishveshpura, Kalasipalya, Vidyaranyapura and Chickpet, which have seen surge in coronavirus cases due to violation of health guidelines such as wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining physical distance.

"Barring a few shops for selling essential goods, including groceries, milk, vegetables, fruits and medicines, all other retail outlets have been shut since morning to ensure the lockdown is not violated and residents do not come out of their homes," the official said.

Besides deploying additional police personnel, home guards and members of the residence welfare associations to ensure the shutdown, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara alike (BBMP) has sealed the main roads to prevent vehicular movement.

The adjoining areas of the clusters have also been sealed to check the virus spread.

"Announcements have been made in all wards that lockdown violators will be strictly dealt with in accordance with the law. Unless people cooperate and follow the safety guidelines, the virus cannot be fought or wished away thinking nothing will happen," the official said.

Concern over the alarming increase in Covid cases across the city since unlock 1.0 began, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa directed the police to book cases against lockdown violators and seize their vehicles.

Of 249 Covid cases reported across the southern state on Monday, 126 were from Bengaluru Urban district, taking its tally to 1,398, with 67 deaths till date.

Of the 286 containment zones across the city, 238 are active, while 40 returned to normal and 8 are extended.

The city continues to have the highest number of active cases in the southern state at 796.

