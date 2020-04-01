Coronavirus lockdown: 60-year-old man fakes own death to reach home in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch but...

Image Source : FILE Coronavirus lockdown: 60-year-old man fakes own death to reach home in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

In a bizarre incident, a 60-year-old man faked his death to reach home in an ambulance in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district during the nationwide lockdown due to deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The man has been identified as Hakam Din, who was admitted to Government Medical College hospital last week due to an injury. After Hakam Din was discharged from the hospital, he conspired with three others to forge a death certificated, official added. He took help of three others to execute his plan.

“Dead body shifted from GMC hospital to Baflaiz Saillan. In between the crisis of coronavirus, nobody should disturb them,” reads the certificate.

After he was discharged, he conspired with three others and forged a certificate of his death to travel in a private ambulance, according to officials. While Din and his three friends were close to their destination, a police team intercepted the ambulance at Buffliaz in Surankote sub division and found the man alive. However, police were yet to check the veracity of the death certificate.

The police have registered a case and seized the private ambulance. All four men were arrested and sent to a quarantine facility.

One of his accomplice included Mohammad Ashraf who was returning home from Punjab. He had met Hakam Din at the GMC Hospital. subsequently arrested all the four accused.

Meanwhile, seven new coronavirus cases were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the Union Territory to 45. "Four more cases have been detected in Kashmir, while three new cases tested positive in the Jammu division," a senior official said.

With this, Jammu and Kashmir now has 45 coronavirus cases. Of these, two patients have died while two others have recovered, leaving 41 active cases.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: 57 new coronavirus cases emerge in Tamil Nadu in a day; tally jumps to 124