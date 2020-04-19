Image Source : MEDICAL DIALOUGES Delhi: 2 doctors, 6 nurses in Lady Hardinge hospital test COVID-19 positive

Coronavirus cases amongst the healthcare workers are rising by the day. As per latest reports, 2 doctors and 6 nurses of Delhi's Lady Hardinge hospital have tested COVID-19 positive. The authorities have quarantined 8 healthcare staff.

The contact tracing of those infected has been started. The hospital authorities held a meeting for the plan of action regarding the containment of the virus in the hospital.

Earlier, medical staff in a cancer specialty hospital in Dilshad Garden, Delhi also saw the outbreak of the virus, several doctors and nurses were quarantined. Similiar quarantine measures have been seen in Sir Ganga Ram hospital as well.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi have crossed 1,800-mark while the death toll has risen to 42.

