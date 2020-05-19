Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Karnataka: With 127 new COVID-19 cases, state tally rises to 1373; death toll at 40

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka surged to 1373 after 127 new cases have been confirmed in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, out of which 530 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 40 have died, State Health Department said on Tuesday.

"127 new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 1373 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 40 deaths and 530 discharges," the state government said in its mid-day situation update.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 1,00,000-mark becoming the 11th country in the world having over lakh cases. According to the health ministry, there are now 1,01,139 positive cases including 3,163 deaths and 39,174 recovered. The nation is under the third extended lockdown period that was imposed in the country on from May 18 and will remain in place till May 31.

