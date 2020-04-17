Karnataka sees record single-day rise, tally reaches 353

Karnataka registered 38 COVID-19 positive cases in the past 19 hours, the highest in less than a single day, raising the state's tally to 353, an official said on Friday. "Till date, 353 corona positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 13 deaths and 82 discharges," said a health official.

Among the 38 new Covid-19 patients, 31 are male and seven female -- including two girls and three boys.

Of the new cases, 30 are contacts of earlier cases while a 64-year-old woman from Bengaluru is also suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Mysuru accounted for the lion's share with 12 cases, followed by Bengaluru 9, Ballari 7, Mandya and Chikkaballapura 3 each, Vijayapura 2, and Dakshina Kannada and Bidar have one each case.

As many as 11 contacts of an earlier case, Mysuru pharmaceutical company employee, have tested positive in the past 19 hours.

All the new cases are isolated in designated hospitals across the state.

