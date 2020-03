Coronavirus: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas announce summer vacations from March 21 to May 25

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas have announced an advanced summer break from March 21 to May 25. This measure has been taken keeping in mind the growing spread of coronavirus in India.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas is a system of schools for talented students predominantly from rural area in India. They are run by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, New Delhi, an autonomous organization under the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.