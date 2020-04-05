COVID-19 cases rise to 106 in J&K

As many as 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic were detected in Kashmir on Sunday, taking the number of infections in Jammu and Kashmir to over 100, officials said. The number of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) cases in the Union territory has now reached 106, according to the officials.

"Fourteen fresh cases were detected in Kashmir today," the officials said.

Two patients have died so far, four recovered and seven tested negative after undergoing treatment.

These patients will undergo another test before they will be discharged from the hospital.

More than 28,000 people have been kept under surveillance, including 10,600 who are either on government-established quarantine facilities or in-home isolation.

