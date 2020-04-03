Image Source : AP COVID-19 in J&K: 5 more test positive for coronavirus, tally rises to 75

With five more persons testing positive on Friday, the number of COVID-19 cases is Jammu and Kashmir has gone up to 75. Government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in an online press briefing that five more persons have tested positive on Friday, taking the number of Covid-19 patients in J&K to 75.

"Out of these five new cases, one is from Jammu division while four are from Kashmir division.

"The four new cases from Kashmir division have a known contact history with positive cases while the contact history of the one found positive in Jammu division is being traced", Kansal said.

"Out of the total number of cases, three have been released -- two in Jammu division and one in Kashmir division -- and we have had two unfortunate deaths.

"This leaves the number of active cases at 70, out of which 54 are in Kashmir division and 16 are in Jammu division," he added.

ALSO READ | Jamaat returnee, 2 nurses test coronavirus positive in Gurugram

ALSO READ | 7 more test positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir; four of them came in contact with dead patient