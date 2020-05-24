Image Source : PTI COVID-19 cases in Indore cross 3000-mark; death toll reaches 114

The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 3,000 mark in Indore and rose to 3,008 after 75 more people tested positive for the disease in the Madhya

Pradesh district in last 24 hours, an official said on Sunday. The number of deaths in the district also went up to 114 as three more patients succumbed to the disease during treatment at different hospitals in last three days, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia said.

The latest victims were two men and a woman. The men also had ailments like diabetes, high blood pressure and others, while the woman was suffering from asthma, he said.

Till Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in the district was 2,933.

However, 75 more cases were detected in last 24 hours, taking the district's tally beyond 3,000, exactly two months after the disease outbreak was reported in Indore.

So far, 1,412 patients have been discharged from different hospitals here after recovery, Jadia said.

Indore, which falls in the COVID-19 red zone, reported the disease outbreak on March 24, when four cases of the deadly disease were found here.

The next day, authorities had imposed curfew in the urban limits of Indore while lockdown was enforced elsewhere in the district.

