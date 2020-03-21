Railways relaxes refund rules for travel between March 21-April 15

Image Source : PTI Passengers board a crowded train amid worldwide coronavirus scare (Representative Image)

Railways issued an advisory on Saturday relaxing refund rules for passengers who had booked tickets to travel between March 21 and April 15 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country to avoid crowding on trains and encourage social distancing. The order states if a train is cancelled by Railways for the journey period March 21-April 15, refund across the counter can be taken on submission of the ticket up to 45 days from the date of the journey instead of the present three hours.

In case a train is not cancelled but the passenger desires to cancel his journey, TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) can be filed within 30 days from the date of the journey at the station, instead of the present three days.

TDR can also be submitted to the chief commercial officer for getting the refund within 60 days of the filing of TDR subject to verification from the train chart, instead of the extant rule of 10 days, the order stated.

Passengers who want to cancel tickets through 139, can get refunds across the counter within 30 days from the date of the journey instead of up to the scheduled departure of the train.

