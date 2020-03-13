Image Source : FILE Coronavirus: Indian Embassy sets up helpline to address queries on travel restrictions

The Indian Embassy in the US has set up a 24-hour helpline to address questions on the recent travel restrictions implemented by New Delhi in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

India reported its first death due to coronavirus on Thursday as the number of positive cases soared to 74. The deadly virus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year has claimed over 4,600 lives and infected more than 124,330 people worldwide.

"To respond to queries and provide clarifications with regard to the travel advisory on travel to India issued by the government of India, a 24x7 helpline has been set up by the Indian Embassy in Washington DC," the embassy said in a statement.

The two helpline numbers are 202-213-1364 and 202-262-0375. People can also reach out to the embassy at cons4.washington@mea.gov.in. India on Wednesday suspended all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till April 15 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The government has also "strongly advised" Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The suspension came into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13 at the port of departure.

"All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/International organisations, employment and project visas, stand suspended till 15th April 2020. This will come into effect from 1200GMT on 13th March 2020 at the port of departure," an official statement said.

Visa-free travel facility granted to Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card holders is also kept in abeyance till April 15, it said. All incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15 will be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days, the statement said.