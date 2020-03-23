Coronavirus: Indian Army shuts CSD canteens in 82 districts, essential items to be home-delivered

Image Source : PTI A file photo of Indian Army troopers for representational purposes

The Indian Army on Monday announced a new set of measures that the forces will implement to tackle the coronavirus outbreak across the nation, which includes the shutting down of CSD canteens in 82 districts under lockdown.

In an advisory issued on Monday, the Army said that, while, all tasks related to COVID-19 will continue without hindrance, the movements within the cantonments and military station will be restricted, in line with the government’s policy to encourage social distancing to keep the number of cases from multiplying further.

The Army reassured the public that military personnel engaged in carrying out essential services will be allowed to function. Medical establishments, fire, electricity and water supply, communication, post offices and sanitation services were listed under essential services.

"Additional districts/extension of lockdown time-frame by state governments will be adhered to as when promulgated," stated the advisory.

At the Ministry of Defence and Indian Army Headquarters, the force has stated that only bare essential sections and offices would function on a daily basis.

"Work from home to be implemented," it stated.

It stated that conferences and seminars would be postponed and routine meetings and movements would be restricted.

The force has highlighted personnel attending office will adhere to staggered timings.

