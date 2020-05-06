Image Source : TWITTER Portuguese PM congratulates PM Modi on good results achieved in containing COVID-19

Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa took to Twitter on the evening of May 5 to congratulate PM Modi on the 'good results achieved in containing the (coronavirus) pandemic'. "I had an excellent conversation today with @narendramodi , whom I congratulated on the good results achieved in containing the pandemic in a country as large and populous as #India. We shared information on the management of the pandemic and reflected on the post-#COVID19 world," Costa tweeted.

He further added, "We underlined the importance of cooperating in the repatriation of our nationals, in the export of pharmaceuticals and in joint research efforts to find a vaccine for #COVID19."

I had an excellent conversation today with @narendramodi, whom I congratulated on the good results achieved in containing the pandemic in a country as large and populous as #India. We shared information on the management of the pandemic and reflected on the post-#COVID19 world. — António Costa (@antoniocostapm) May 5, 2020

"We decided to join forces to achieve the vision of a world that is safer, based on shared prosperity and the defense of democracy. Therefore, we concluded that it is more important than ever to hold the #EU-#India Summit during the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the EU," Costa added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeted Costa's tweet and said that the two nations would continue to work together and support each other in these times. The leaders noted that proactive national measures were helpful in containing the spread of the virus, an official statement said.

Extensive discussions on the COVID-19 pandemic. Our nations will continue working together and support each other in these times, especially in ensuring supplies of medical products, sharing research and best practices. @antoniocostapm https://t.co/EcuvkdeKjP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2020

"Extensive discussions on the COVID-19 pandemic. Our nations will continue working together and support each other in these times, especially in ensuring supplies of medical products, sharing research and best practices. @antoniocostapm," PM Modi tweeted.

The leaders agreed to remain in touch and consult each other on the evolving dimensions of the crisis as well as the post-Covid context. Modi also recalled the state visit of Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa to India in February, the statement said.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage