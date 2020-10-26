India records 45,149 new coronavirus cases, lowest in 3 months; single-day deaths below 500

India on Monday recorded about 45,149 new cases of the novel coronavirus, which is the lowest number of single-day cases in the last three months. According to the health ministry figures published 8 am on Monday, less than 500 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. With this, India's total COVID-19 cases have surged to 79,09,960. About 480 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,19,014. Total active cases stood at 6,53,717 after a decrease of 14,437 in the last 24 hours. As many as 71,37,229 people have recuperated with 59,105 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
The national recovery rate for the coronavirus has zoomed past 90 per cent. This achievement is matched by the downward spiral fall in the number of active COVID-19 cases. Less than 1,000 deaths have been continuously reported for the last one week. The figure is below the 1,100-mark since October 2.
A LOOK AT STATEWISE TALLY
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|199
|5
|3968
|23
|58
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|31469
|252
|765991
|3572
|6566
|22
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2397
|102
|11781
|168
|33
|4
|Assam
|20271
|2692
|182794
|2948
|902
|2
|5
|Bihar
|10459
|171
|199757
|1225
|1042
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|674
|23
|13087
|78
|216
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|23899
|721
|148899
|2677
|1793
|55
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|50
|1
|3173
|6
|2
|9
|Delhi
|26467
|466
|319828
|3614
|6225
|36
|10
|Goa
|2692
|132
|38769
|348
|570
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|13965
|2
|148448
|1013
|3679
|6
|12
|Haryana
|10148
|66
|145196
|1218
|1720
|15
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2605
|15
|17318
|183
|290
|5
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7680
|162
|82219
|733
|1430
|6
|15
|Jharkhand
|5966
|89
|92598
|470
|864
|2
|16
|Karnataka
|86768
|2734
|700737
|7153
|10873
|52
|17
|Kerala
|97520
|1760
|287261
|6468
|1306
|25
|18
|Ladakh
|790
|2
|5052
|68
|71
|3
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|11477
|284
|151946
|1268
|2875
|20
|20
|Maharashtra
|140702
|3724
|1455107
|10004
|43152
|137
|21
|Manipur
|4165
|82
|12719
|157
|138
|6
|22
|Meghalaya
|1574
|57
|7228
|137
|80
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|249
|51
|2198
|9
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1817
|21
|6668
|98
|30
|2
|25
|Odisha
|16322
|933
|262031
|2613
|1229
|15
|26
|Puducherry
|3912
|63
|29614
|187
|586
|2
|27
|Punjab
|4277
|50
|122256
|521
|4107
|12
|28
|Rajasthan
|17100
|675
|165496
|2515
|1826
|12
|29
|Sikkim
|266
|24
|3490
|25
|63
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|31787
|1173
|663456
|4024
|10893
|35
|31
|Telengana
|19465
|472
|210480
|1446
|1307
|4
|32
|Tripura
|1992
|63
|27886
|146
|343
|3
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4542
|114
|54629
|468
|984
|5
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|27681
|587
|433703
|2741
|6854
|24
|35
|West Bengal
|36807
|336
|302340
|3753
|6427
|59
|Total#
|668154
|12526
|7078123
|62077
|118534
|578