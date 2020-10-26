Monday, October 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India records 45,149 new coronavirus cases, lowest in 3 months; single-day deaths below 500

India records 45,149 new coronavirus cases, lowest in 3 months; single-day deaths below 500

India on Monday recorded about 45,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus, which is the lowest number of single-day cases in the last three months. According to the health ministry figures published 8 am on Monday, less than 500 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. With this, India's total COVID-19 cases have surged to 79,09,960.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2020 9:52 IST
coronavirus india, india coronavirus deaths, india coronavirus recoveries, india coronavirus, corona
Image Source : PTI

FILE

India on Monday recorded about 45,149 new cases of the novel coronavirus, which is the lowest number of single-day cases in the last three months. According to the health ministry figures published 8 am on Monday, less than 500 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. With this, India's total COVID-19 cases have surged to 79,09,960. About 480 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,19,014. Total active cases stood at 6,53,717 after a decrease of 14,437 in the last 24 hours. As many as 71,37,229 people have recuperated with 59,105 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

The national recovery rate for the coronavirus has zoomed past 90 per cent. This achievement is matched by the downward spiral fall in the number of active COVID-19 cases. Less than 1,000 deaths have been continuously reported for the last one week. The figure is below the 1,100-mark since October 2.

A LOOK AT STATEWISE TALLY

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 199 3968 23  58  
2 Andhra Pradesh 31469 252  765991 3572  6566 22 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2397 102  11781 168  33  
4 Assam 20271 2692  182794 2948  902
5 Bihar 10459 171  199757 1225  1042
6 Chandigarh 674 23  13087 78  216
7 Chhattisgarh 23899 721  148899 2677  1793 55 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 50 3173 2  
9 Delhi 26467 466  319828 3614  6225 36 
10 Goa 2692 132  38769 348  570
11 Gujarat 13965 148448 1013  3679
12 Haryana 10148 66  145196 1218  1720 15 
13 Himachal Pradesh 2605 15  17318 183  290
14 Jammu and Kashmir 7680 162  82219 733  1430
15 Jharkhand 5966 89  92598 470  864
16 Karnataka 86768 2734  700737 7153  10873 52 
17 Kerala 97520 1760  287261 6468  1306 25 
18 Ladakh 790 5052 68  71
19 Madhya Pradesh 11477 284  151946 1268  2875 20 
20 Maharashtra 140702 3724  1455107 10004  43152 137 
21 Manipur 4165 82  12719 157  138
22 Meghalaya 1574 57  7228 137  80
23 Mizoram 249 51  2198 0  
24 Nagaland 1817 21  6668 98  30
25 Odisha 16322 933  262031 2613  1229 15 
26 Puducherry 3912 63  29614 187  586
27 Punjab 4277 50  122256 521  4107 12 
28 Rajasthan 17100 675  165496 2515  1826 12 
29 Sikkim 266 24  3490 25  63  
30 Tamil Nadu 31787 1173  663456 4024  10893 35 
31 Telengana 19465 472  210480 1446  1307
32 Tripura 1992 63  27886 146  343
33 Uttarakhand 4542 114  54629 468  984
34 Uttar Pradesh 27681 587  433703 2741  6854 24 
35 West Bengal 36807 336  302340 3753  6427 59 
Total# 668154 12526  7078123 62077  118534 578 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X