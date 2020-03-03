Coronavirus scare: high alert in New Mangalore port, airport

With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) virus spreading to more countries and two more confirmed cases reported in India, the seaport and airport in Mangaluru have been put under high alert, officials said on Tuesday. Dakshina Kannada district is particularly under surveillance as three confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported from neighbouring Kerala earlier.

All the three were discharged from hospitals last month following recovery. Besides DK, alert has been sounded in Udupi, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru.

As part of the nationwide alert sounded in 21 airports and 77 ports in the country, authorities in Mangaluru also have taken maximum precautionary measures and passengers to the city are undergoing scrutiny both at the airport and the New Mangalore port.

Those coming from 12 countries, including China and Singapore, are being closely examined. An isolation ward has been set up at the government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru for treating suspected cases of COVID-19 infection, Health department sources said.

People have been advised to take maximum care against exposing themselves to risk in open spaces. The detection of the virus infection in a software

engineer, who is under treatment in Hyderabad, has increased the scare in Karnataka as he had mingled with colleagues in Bengaluru during a recent visit before returning to Hyderabad.

India on Monday reported two new cases of the deadly coronavirus, one from Delhi and another one from Hyderabad.