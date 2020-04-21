Coronavirus in India: 603 deaths, 18985 cases so far. Check state-wise tally

At least 603 people have died of the coronavirus in India, an update published by the Ministry of Health stated on Tuesday. According to the latest figures, 18,985 infections have been reported in the country so far. These included 15,122 active cases and 3,260 who were either discharged, cured or migrated. In the last 24 hours, at least 44 people died of the virus while 1,329 cases were reported. The latest tally showed Maharashtra on top with 4,669 patients and 232 deaths. Delhi stood next with 2,081 confirmed cases and 47 deaths. Gujarat emerged third in the list with 2,066 cases while 77 were reported dead. Here is a statewise tally of the coronavirus cases and deaths in India. (Source: Ministry of Health)

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA SOAR: CHECK STATEWISE TALLY

1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 757 96 22 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 35 19 1 5 Bihar 114 42 2 6 Chandigarh 26 13 0 7 Chhattisgarh 36 25 0 8 Delhi 2081 431 47 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 2066 131 77 11 Haryana 254 127 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 39 16 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 368 71 5 14 Jharkhand 46 0 2 15 Karnataka 415 114 17 16 Kerala 408 291 3 17 Ladakh 18 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 1540 127 76 19 Maharashtra 4669 572 232 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 11 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Nagaland 0 0 0 24 Odisha 74 24 1 25 Puducherry 7 3 0 26 Punjab 245 39 16 27 Rajasthan 1576 205 25 28 Tamil Nadu 1520 457 17 29 Telengana 919 190 23 30 Tripura 2 1 0 31 Uttarakhand 46 18 0 32 Uttar Pradesh 1294 140 20 32 West Bengal 392 73 12 Total number of confirmed cases in India 18985* 3260 603 SOURCE: MINISTRY OF HEALTH

