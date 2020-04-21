Coronavirus in India: 603 deaths, 18985 cases so far. Check state-wise tally

At least 603 people have died of the coronavirus in India, an update published by the Ministry of Health stated on Tuesday. According to the latest figures, 18,985 infections have been reported in the country so far. These included 15,122 active cases and 3,260 who were either discharged, cured or migrated. In the last 24 hours, at least 44 people died of the virus while 1,329 cases were reported. The latest tally showed Maharashtra on top with 4,669 patients and 232 deaths. Delhi stood next with 2,081 confirmed cases and 47 deaths. Gujarat emerged third in the list with 2,066 cases while 77 were reported dead. Here is a statewise tally of the coronavirus cases and deaths in India. (Source: Ministry of Health)
CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA SOAR: CHECK STATEWISE TALLY
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|16
|11
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|757
|96
|22
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|35
|19
|1
|5
|Bihar
|114
|42
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|26
|13
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|36
|25
|0
|8
|Delhi
|2081
|431
|47
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|2066
|131
|77
|11
|Haryana
|254
|127
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|39
|16
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|368
|71
|5
|14
|Jharkhand
|46
|0
|2
|15
|Karnataka
|415
|114
|17
|16
|Kerala
|408
|291
|3
|17
|Ladakh
|18
|14
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|1540
|127
|76
|19
|Maharashtra
|4669
|572
|232
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|11
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Nagaland
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Odisha
|74
|24
|1
|25
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|0
|26
|Punjab
|245
|39
|16
|27
|Rajasthan
|1576
|205
|25
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|1520
|457
|17
|29
|Telengana
|919
|190
|23
|30
|Tripura
|2
|1
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|46
|18
|0
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|1294
|140
|20
|32
|West Bengal
|392
|73
|12
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|18985*
|3260
|603
|SOURCE: MINISTRY OF HEALTH