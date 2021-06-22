At 42,640, India logs lowest single-day Covid case rise in 91 days; 1,167 deaths reported

India recorded 42,640 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,167 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 81,839 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,89,26,038. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,99,77,861 with 6,62,521 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,89,302. A total of 28,87,66,201 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
The tally crossed the 2-crore mark on May 4.
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|102
|3
|7177
|15
|127
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|63068
|2176
|1775176
|7772
|12319
|50
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2515
|86
|30407
|244
|159
|4
|Assam
|33554
|1814
|444743
|3559
|4208
|30
|5
|Bihar
|3189
|207
|706955
|494
|9550
|7
|6
|Chandigarh
|353
|43
|60271
|70
|806
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|9192
|339
|968096
|681
|13387
|10
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|68
|6
|10442
|10
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2091
|281
|1405287
|398
|24914
|7
|10
|Goa
|3268
|205
|158178
|406
|2990
|6
|11
|Gujarat
|6109
|470
|806193
|651
|10032
|4
|12
|Haryana
|2491
|186
|755681
|357
|9246
|30
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2711
|279
|194257
|404
|3442
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8631
|783
|298911
|1354
|4252
|14
|15
|Jharkhand
|1596
|43
|337848
|181
|5099
|16
|Karnataka
|126835
|4059
|2645735
|8456
|33883
|120
|17
|Kerala
|106376
|924
|2690958
|12459
|12060
|112
|18
|Ladakh
|363
|69
|19240
|90
|202
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|319
|26
|9078
|39
|46
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|2214
|228
|778280
|285
|8767
|30
|21
|Maharashtra
|135363
|345
|5719457
|9101
|117961
|605
|22
|Manipur
|9613
|75
|53405
|444
|1047
|8
|23
|Meghalaya
|4587
|156
|39919
|542
|780
|4
|24
|Mizoram
|4132
|399
|13390
|261
|83
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|1890
|89
|21889
|145
|469
|1
|26
|Odisha
|33698
|1545
|840214
|5082
|3590
|40
|27
|Puducherry
|3562
|231
|109562
|479
|1723
|3
|28
|Punjab
|7421
|656
|569056
|1173
|15826
|24
|29
|Rajasthan
|3079
|372
|939131
|512
|8895
|4
|30
|Sikkim
|2697
|54
|16306
|139
|293
|2
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|69372
|9408
|2321928
|17043
|31197
|182
|32
|Telangana
|17765
|803
|591870
|1798
|3567
|11
|33
|Tripura
|3942
|475
|57732
|646
|650
|4
|34
|Uttarakhand
|3136
|84
|328473
|211
|7035
|9
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|4569
|388
|1677611
|561
|22178
|46
|36
|West Bengal
|23016
|3
|1441343
|2128
|17348
|53
|Total#
|702887
|26356
|28844199
|78190
|388135
|1422
Meanwhile, over 85.15 lakh vaccine doses, the highest in a single day, were administered across the country on Monday as the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination came into effect, the Union Health Ministry said.
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage was recorded at over 28.36 crore since January 16, according to the data from the CoWIN portal.
"Today's record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.