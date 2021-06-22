At 42,640, India logs lowest single-day Covid case rise in 91 days; 1,167 deaths reported

Tuesday, June 22, 2021
     
Meanwhile, over 85.15 lakh vaccine doses, the highest in a single day, were administered across the country on Monday as the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination came into effect, the Union Health Ministry said.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 22, 2021 9:37 IST
coronavirus cases in india
Image Source : PTI

Over 85.15 lakh vaccine doses, the highest in a single day, were administered across the country on Monday

India recorded 42,640 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,167 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 81,839 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,89,26,038. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,99,77,861 with 6,62,521 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,89,302. A total of 28,87,66,201 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The tally crossed the 2-crore mark on May 4.

 

Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 102 7177 15  127  
2 Andhra Pradesh 63068 2176  1775176 7772  12319 50 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2515 86  30407 244  159  
4 Assam 33554 1814  444743 3559  4208 30 
5 Bihar 3189 207  706955 494  9550
6 Chandigarh 353 43  60271 70  806  
7 Chhattisgarh 9192 339  968096 681  13387 10 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 68 10442 10  4  
9 Delhi 2091 281  1405287 398  24914
10 Goa 3268 205  158178 406  2990
11 Gujarat 6109 470  806193 651  10032
12 Haryana 2491 186  755681 357  9246 30 
13 Himachal Pradesh 2711 279  194257 404  3442
14 Jammu and Kashmir 8631 783  298911 1354  4252 14 
15 Jharkhand 1596 43  337848 181  5099  
16 Karnataka 126835 4059  2645735 8456  33883 120 
17 Kerala 106376 924  2690958 12459  12060 112 
18 Ladakh 363 69  19240 90  202
19 Lakshadweep 319 26  9078 39  46  
20 Madhya Pradesh 2214 228  778280 285  8767 30 
21 Maharashtra 135363 345  5719457 9101  117961 605 
22 Manipur 9613 75  53405 444  1047
23 Meghalaya 4587 156  39919 542  780
24 Mizoram 4132 399  13390 261  83
25 Nagaland 1890 89  21889 145  469
26 Odisha 33698 1545  840214 5082  3590 40 
27 Puducherry 3562 231  109562 479  1723
28 Punjab 7421 656  569056 1173  15826 24 
29 Rajasthan 3079 372  939131 512  8895
30 Sikkim 2697 54  16306 139  293
31 Tamil Nadu 69372 9408  2321928 17043  31197 182 
32 Telangana 17765 803  591870 1798  3567 11 
33 Tripura 3942 475  57732 646  650
34 Uttarakhand 3136 84  328473 211  7035
35 Uttar Pradesh 4569 388  1677611 561  22178 46 
36 West Bengal 23016 1441343 2128  17348 53 
Total# 702887 26356  28844199 78190  388135 1422

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage was recorded at over 28.36 crore since January 16, according to the data from the CoWIN portal.

"Today's record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Also Read | Maharashtra confirms 21 cases of Delta plus COVID variant

