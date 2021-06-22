At 42,640, India logs lowest single-day Covid case rise in 91 days; 1,167 deaths reported

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Over 85.15 lakh vaccine doses, the highest in a single day, were administered across the country on Monday

India recorded 42,640 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,167 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 81,839 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,89,26,038. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,99,77,861 with 6,62,521 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,89,302. A total of 28,87,66,201 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The tally crossed the 2-crore mark on May 4.

Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 102 3 7177 15 127 2 Andhra Pradesh 63068 2176 1775176 7772 12319 50 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2515 86 30407 244 159 4 Assam 33554 1814 444743 3559 4208 30 5 Bihar 3189 207 706955 494 9550 7 6 Chandigarh 353 43 60271 70 806 7 Chhattisgarh 9192 339 968096 681 13387 10 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 68 6 10442 10 4 9 Delhi 2091 281 1405287 398 24914 7 10 Goa 3268 205 158178 406 2990 6 11 Gujarat 6109 470 806193 651 10032 4 12 Haryana 2491 186 755681 357 9246 30 13 Himachal Pradesh 2711 279 194257 404 3442 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 8631 783 298911 1354 4252 14 15 Jharkhand 1596 43 337848 181 5099 16 Karnataka 126835 4059 2645735 8456 33883 120 17 Kerala 106376 924 2690958 12459 12060 112 18 Ladakh 363 69 19240 90 202 1 19 Lakshadweep 319 26 9078 39 46 20 Madhya Pradesh 2214 228 778280 285 8767 30 21 Maharashtra 135363 345 5719457 9101 117961 605 22 Manipur 9613 75 53405 444 1047 8 23 Meghalaya 4587 156 39919 542 780 4 24 Mizoram 4132 399 13390 261 83 2 25 Nagaland 1890 89 21889 145 469 1 26 Odisha 33698 1545 840214 5082 3590 40 27 Puducherry 3562 231 109562 479 1723 3 28 Punjab 7421 656 569056 1173 15826 24 29 Rajasthan 3079 372 939131 512 8895 4 30 Sikkim 2697 54 16306 139 293 2 31 Tamil Nadu 69372 9408 2321928 17043 31197 182 32 Telangana 17765 803 591870 1798 3567 11 33 Tripura 3942 475 57732 646 650 4 34 Uttarakhand 3136 84 328473 211 7035 9 35 Uttar Pradesh 4569 388 1677611 561 22178 46 36 West Bengal 23016 3 1441343 2128 17348 53 Total# 702887 26356 28844199 78190 388135 1422

Meanwhile, over 85.15 lakh vaccine doses, the highest in a single day, were administered across the country on Monday as the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination came into effect, the Union Health Ministry said.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage was recorded at over 28.36 crore since January 16, according to the data from the CoWIN portal.

"Today's record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

