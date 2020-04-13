Coronavirus in India: 51 deaths and 905 new cases in last 24 hrs. Check state-wise tally

At least 905 coronavirus cases and 51 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in India, according to the figures published by the Ministry of Health at 5.30 pm on Monday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country surged to 9,352 while the death toll stood at 324. The overall figure includes 8,048 active cases, 980 cured/discharged/migrated apart from the fatalities. Maharashtra continued to be on the top with 1,985 cases of the coronavirus and 149 deaths. Delhi stood second with 1154 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths, the official figures read.
905 new coronavirus patients, 51 deaths in 24 hours: Check statewise tally as India's cases surge to 9,352
|S.NO.
|STATE/UTs
|TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 72 FOREIGN NATIONALS)
|CURED/MIGRATED/DISCHARGED
|DEATHS
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|432
|11
|7
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|10
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|31
|0
|1
|5
|Bihar
|64
|26
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|21
|7
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|31
|10
|0
|8
|Delhi
|1154
|27
|24
|9
|Goa
|7
|5
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|539
|47
|26
|11
|Haryana
|185
|29
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|32
|13
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|245
|6
|4
|14
|Jharkhand
|19
|0
|2
|15
|Karnataka
|247
|59
|6
|16
|Kerala
|376
|179
|3
|17
|Ladakh
|15
|10
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|604
|44
|43
|19
|Maharashtra
|1985
|217
|149
|20
|Manipur
|2
|1
|0
|21
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Nagaland
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|54
|12
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|7
|1
|0
|25
|Punjab
|167
|14
|11
|26
|Rajasthan
|812
|21
|3
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|1075
|50
|11
|28
|Telengana
|562
|100
|16
|29
|Tripura
|2
|0
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|35
|5
|0
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|483
|47
|5
|32
|West Bengal
|152
|29
|7
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|9352*
|980
|324