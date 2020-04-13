Coronavirus in India: 51 deaths and 905 new cases in last 24 hrs. Check state-wise tally

Image Source : AP File Image

At least 905 coronavirus cases and 51 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in India, according to the figures published by the Ministry of Health at 5.30 pm on Monday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country surged to 9,352 while the death toll stood at 324. The overall figure includes 8,048 active cases, 980 cured/discharged/migrated apart from the fatalities. Maharashtra continued to be on the top with 1,985 cases of the coronavirus and 149 deaths. Delhi stood second with 1154 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths, the official figures read.

905 new coronavirus patients, 51 deaths in 24 hours: Check statewise tally as India's cases surge to 9,352

S.NO. STATE/UTs TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 72 FOREIGN NATIONALS) CURED/MIGRATED/DISCHARGED DEATHS 1 Andhra Pradesh 432 11 7 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 10 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 31 0 1 5 Bihar 64 26 1 6 Chandigarh 21 7 0 7 Chhattisgarh 31 10 0 8 Delhi 1154 27 24 9 Goa 7 5 0 10 Gujarat 539 47 26 11 Haryana 185 29 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 32 13 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 245 6 4 14 Jharkhand 19 0 2 15 Karnataka 247 59 6 16 Kerala 376 179 3 17 Ladakh 15 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 604 44 43 19 Maharashtra 1985 217 149 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Nagaland 1 0 0 23 Odisha 54 12 1 24 Puducherry 7 1 0 25 Punjab 167 14 11 26 Rajasthan 812 21 3 27 Tamil Nadu 1075 50 11 28 Telengana 562 100 16 29 Tripura 2 0 0 30 Uttarakhand 35 5 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 483 47 5 32 West Bengal 152 29 7 Total number of confirmed cases in India 9352* 980 324

