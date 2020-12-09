India's COVID tally rises to 97.35 lakh with 32,080 new cases; death toll mounts to 1,41,360

Wednesday, December 09, 2020
     
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,35,850 while the death toll climbed to 1,41,360 with 402 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

New Delhi Updated on: December 09, 2020 9:46 IST
Crowd at Chandpole Bazar amid rise in the Covid-19 cases in Jaipur
Image Source : PTI

Crowd at Chandpole Bazar amid rise in the Covid-19 cases in Jaipur

India on Wednesday records 32,080 fresh COVID-19 cases and 402 deaths, pushing tally to 97.35 lakh, according to health ministry data. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 92,15,581, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.66 per cent.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,35,850 while the death toll climbed to 1,41,360 with 402 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 3,78,909 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.89 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 14,98,36,767 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 8th December. Of these, 10,22,712 samples were tested on Tuesday.

A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 70 4647 61
2 Andhra Pradesh 5429 860368 7042
3 Arunachal Pradesh 692 15690 55
4 Assam 3575 209447 997
5 Bihar 5459 232563 1300
6 Chandigarh 962 16981 296
7 Chhattisgarh 19516 227158 3025
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 19 3330 2
9 Delhi 22310 565039 9763
10 Goa 1310 46924 701
11 Gujarat 14272 203111 4110
12 Haryana 11947 232108 2624
13 Himachal Pradesh 7577 37871 753
14 Jammu and Kashmir 4995 107282 1761
15 Jharkhand 1753 107898 988
16 Karnataka 25034 858370 11880
17 Kerala 59873 582351 2472
18 Ladakh 791 8056 122
19 Madhya Pradesh 13280 200664 3358
20 Maharashtra 74460 1737080 47827
21 Manipur 2919 23166 311
22 Meghalaya 602 11686 122
23 Mizoram 199 3772 6
24 Nagaland 631 10781 67
25 Odisha 3159 316970 1784
26 Puducherry 388 36308 615
27 Punjab 7274 145093 4964
28 Rajasthan 20875 260773 2468
29 Sikkim 363 4735 117
30 Tamil Nadu 10588 770378 11822
31 Telengana 7661 266120 1480
32 Tripura 403 32169 373
33 Uttarakhand 5399 72435 1307
34 Uttar Pradesh 21374 528832 7967
35 West Bengal 23750 475425 8820
Total# 378909 9215581 141360

