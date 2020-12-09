India's COVID tally rises to 97.35 lakh with 32,080 new cases; death toll mounts to 1,41,360

Image Source : PTI Crowd at Chandpole Bazar amid rise in the Covid-19 cases in Jaipur

India on Wednesday records 32,080 fresh COVID-19 cases and 402 deaths, pushing tally to 97.35 lakh, according to health ministry data. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 92,15,581, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.66 per cent.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,35,850 while the death toll climbed to 1,41,360 with 402 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 3,78,909 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.89 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 14,98,36,767 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 8th December. Of these, 10,22,712 samples were tested on Tuesday.

A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 70 4647 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 5429 860368 7042 3 Arunachal Pradesh 692 15690 55 4 Assam 3575 209447 997 5 Bihar 5459 232563 1300 6 Chandigarh 962 16981 296 7 Chhattisgarh 19516 227158 3025 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 19 3330 2 9 Delhi 22310 565039 9763 10 Goa 1310 46924 701 11 Gujarat 14272 203111 4110 12 Haryana 11947 232108 2624 13 Himachal Pradesh 7577 37871 753 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4995 107282 1761 15 Jharkhand 1753 107898 988 16 Karnataka 25034 858370 11880 17 Kerala 59873 582351 2472 18 Ladakh 791 8056 122 19 Madhya Pradesh 13280 200664 3358 20 Maharashtra 74460 1737080 47827 21 Manipur 2919 23166 311 22 Meghalaya 602 11686 122 23 Mizoram 199 3772 6 24 Nagaland 631 10781 67 25 Odisha 3159 316970 1784 26 Puducherry 388 36308 615 27 Punjab 7274 145093 4964 28 Rajasthan 20875 260773 2468 29 Sikkim 363 4735 117 30 Tamil Nadu 10588 770378 11822 31 Telengana 7661 266120 1480 32 Tripura 403 32169 373 33 Uttarakhand 5399 72435 1307 34 Uttar Pradesh 21374 528832 7967 35 West Bengal 23750 475425 8820 Total# 378909 9215581 141360

Latest India News