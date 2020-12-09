India's COVID tally rises to 97.35 lakh with 32,080 new cases; death toll mounts to 1,41,360

India on Wednesday records 32,080 fresh COVID-19 cases and 402 deaths, pushing tally to 97.35 lakh, according to health ministry data. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 92,15,581, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.66 per cent.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,35,850 while the death toll climbed to 1,41,360 with 402 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
There are 3,78,909 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.89 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 14,98,36,767 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 8th December. Of these, 10,22,712 samples were tested on Tuesday.
A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|70
|4647
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|5429
|860368
|7042
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|692
|15690
|55
|4
|Assam
|3575
|209447
|997
|5
|Bihar
|5459
|232563
|1300
|6
|Chandigarh
|962
|16981
|296
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|19516
|227158
|3025
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|19
|3330
|2
|9
|Delhi
|22310
|565039
|9763
|10
|Goa
|1310
|46924
|701
|11
|Gujarat
|14272
|203111
|4110
|12
|Haryana
|11947
|232108
|2624
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|7577
|37871
|753
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4995
|107282
|1761
|15
|Jharkhand
|1753
|107898
|988
|16
|Karnataka
|25034
|858370
|11880
|17
|Kerala
|59873
|582351
|2472
|18
|Ladakh
|791
|8056
|122
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|13280
|200664
|3358
|20
|Maharashtra
|74460
|1737080
|47827
|21
|Manipur
|2919
|23166
|311
|22
|Meghalaya
|602
|11686
|122
|23
|Mizoram
|199
|3772
|6
|24
|Nagaland
|631
|10781
|67
|25
|Odisha
|3159
|316970
|1784
|26
|Puducherry
|388
|36308
|615
|27
|Punjab
|7274
|145093
|4964
|28
|Rajasthan
|20875
|260773
|2468
|29
|Sikkim
|363
|4735
|117
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|10588
|770378
|11822
|31
|Telengana
|7661
|266120
|1480
|32
|Tripura
|403
|32169
|373
|33
|Uttarakhand
|5399
|72435
|1307
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|21374
|528832
|7967
|35
|West Bengal
|23750
|475425
|8820
|Total#
|378909
|9215581
|141360