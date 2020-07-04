22,771‬ new COVID-19 cases in India in highest single-day rise. Tally crosses 6.48 lakh-mark. State-wise list

Image Source : AP A worker walks inside a makeshift COVID-19 care center at an indoor sports stadium in New Delhi.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 6.48 lakh-mark taking positive patients toll to 6,48,315 including 2,35,433 active cases, 3,94,227 recovered and 18,655 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday.

On Friday, the national capital witnessed a spike of 2,520 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its total tally to 94,695 on Friday. It also reported 59 deaths in this period.

According to Delhi government data, as many as 2,617 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. Till now, 65,624 people have recovered, 26,148 are active cases and 2,923 patients have succumbed to the deadly disease.

Over 10,577 RT-PCR and 13,588 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted on Friday. In total, 5,96,695 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital. Delhi has a total of 445 containment zones.

Currently, 5,635 beds are occupied in the hospitals out of a total capacity of 15,243 beds, 1,948 in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 167 in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Over 15,878 people are under home isolation.

On June 23, the capital had witnessed a peak of the highest single-day peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then.

The turnaround came after several meetings were held between Central and State government officials in mid-June after cases recorded a sharp and sustained spike.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 62 54 0 116 Andhra Pradesh 9096 7632 206 16934 Arunachal Pradesh 176 75 1 252 Assam 3310 6349 14 9673 Bihar 2660 8214 80 10954 Chandigarh 58 393 6 457 Chhattisgarh 614 2437 14 3065 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 161 96 0 257 Delhi 26148 65624 2923 94695 Goa 744 734 4 1482 Gujarat 7763 24933 1904 34600 Haryana 4057 11691 255 16003 Himachal Pradesh 356 667 10 1033 Jammu and Kashmir 2825 5075 119 8019 Jharkhand 679 2001 15 2695 Karnataka 10612 8805 293 19710 Kerala 2098 2841 25 4964 Ladakh 223 777 1 1001 Madhya Pradesh 2655 11049 593 14297 Maharashtra 79927 104687 8376 192990 Manipur 677 639 0 1316 Meghalaya 18 43 1 62 Mizoram 36 126 0 162 Nagaland 311 228 0 539 Odisha 2372 5705 29 8106 Puducherry 459 331 12 802 Punjab 1514 4266 157 5937 Rajasthan 3331 15281 440 19052 Sikkim 49 53 0 102 Tamil Nadu 42958 58378 1385 102721 Telangana 9984 10195 283 20462 Tripura 325 1199 1 1525 Uttarakhand 525 2481 42 3048 Uttar Pradesh 7451 17597 749 25797 West Bengal 6200 13571 717 20488 Cases being reassigned to states 4999 4999 Total# 235433 394227 18655 648315

