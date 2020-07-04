22,771‬ new COVID-19 cases in India in highest single-day rise. Tally crosses 6.48 lakh-mark. State-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 6.48 lakh-mark taking positive patients toll to 6,48,315 including 2,35,433 active cases, 3,94,227 recovered and 18,655 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday.
On Friday, the national capital witnessed a spike of 2,520 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its total tally to 94,695 on Friday. It also reported 59 deaths in this period.
According to Delhi government data, as many as 2,617 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. Till now, 65,624 people have recovered, 26,148 are active cases and 2,923 patients have succumbed to the deadly disease.
Over 10,577 RT-PCR and 13,588 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted on Friday. In total, 5,96,695 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital. Delhi has a total of 445 containment zones.
Currently, 5,635 beds are occupied in the hospitals out of a total capacity of 15,243 beds, 1,948 in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 167 in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Over 15,878 people are under home isolation.
On June 23, the capital had witnessed a peak of the highest single-day peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then.
The turnaround came after several meetings were held between Central and State government officials in mid-June after cases recorded a sharp and sustained spike.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|62
|54
|0
|116
|Andhra Pradesh
|9096
|7632
|206
|16934
|Arunachal Pradesh
|176
|75
|1
|252
|Assam
|3310
|6349
|14
|9673
|Bihar
|2660
|8214
|80
|10954
|Chandigarh
|58
|393
|6
|457
|Chhattisgarh
|614
|2437
|14
|3065
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|161
|96
|0
|257
|Delhi
|26148
|65624
|2923
|94695
|Goa
|744
|734
|4
|1482
|Gujarat
|7763
|24933
|1904
|34600
|Haryana
|4057
|11691
|255
|16003
|Himachal Pradesh
|356
|667
|10
|1033
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2825
|5075
|119
|8019
|Jharkhand
|679
|2001
|15
|2695
|Karnataka
|10612
|8805
|293
|19710
|Kerala
|2098
|2841
|25
|4964
|Ladakh
|223
|777
|1
|1001
|Madhya Pradesh
|2655
|11049
|593
|14297
|Maharashtra
|79927
|104687
|8376
|192990
|Manipur
|677
|639
|0
|1316
|Meghalaya
|18
|43
|1
|62
|Mizoram
|36
|126
|0
|162
|Nagaland
|311
|228
|0
|539
|Odisha
|2372
|5705
|29
|8106
|Puducherry
|459
|331
|12
|802
|Punjab
|1514
|4266
|157
|5937
|Rajasthan
|3331
|15281
|440
|19052
|Sikkim
|49
|53
|0
|102
|Tamil Nadu
|42958
|58378
|1385
|102721
|Telangana
|9984
|10195
|283
|20462
|Tripura
|325
|1199
|1
|1525
|Uttarakhand
|525
|2481
|42
|3048
|Uttar Pradesh
|7451
|17597
|749
|25797
|West Bengal
|6200
|13571
|717
|20488
|Cases being reassigned to states
|4999
|4999
|Total#
|235433
|394227
|18655
|648315