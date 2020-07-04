Saturday, July 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 22,771‬ new COVID-19 cases in India in highest single-day rise. Tally crosses 6.48 lakh-mark. State-wise list

22,771‬ new COVID-19 cases in India in highest single-day rise. Tally crosses 6.48 lakh-mark. State-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 6.48 lakh-mark taking positive patients toll to 6,48,315 including 2,35,433 active cases, 3,94,227 recovered and 18,655 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2020 10:12 IST
Coronavirus India cases, COVID19, statewise list of Corona cases in India
Image Source : AP

A worker walks inside a makeshift COVID-19 care center at an indoor sports stadium in New Delhi.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 6.48 lakh-mark taking positive patients toll to 6,48,315 including 2,35,433 active cases, 3,94,227 recovered and 18,655 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday.

On Friday, the national capital witnessed a spike of 2,520 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its total tally to 94,695 on Friday. It also reported 59 deaths in this period.

According to Delhi government data, as many as 2,617 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. Till now, 65,624 people have recovered, 26,148 are active cases and 2,923 patients have succumbed to the deadly disease.

Over 10,577 RT-PCR and 13,588 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted on Friday. In total, 5,96,695 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital. Delhi has a total of 445 containment zones.

Currently, 5,635 beds are occupied in the hospitals out of a total capacity of 15,243 beds, 1,948 in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 167 in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Over 15,878 people are under home isolation.

On June 23, the capital had witnessed a peak of the highest single-day peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then.

The turnaround came after several meetings were held between Central and State government officials in mid-June after cases recorded a sharp and sustained spike.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 62 54 0 116
Andhra Pradesh 9096 7632 206 16934
Arunachal Pradesh 176 75 1 252
Assam 3310 6349 14 9673
Bihar 2660 8214 80 10954
Chandigarh 58 393 6 457
Chhattisgarh 614 2437 14 3065
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 161 96 0 257
Delhi 26148 65624 2923 94695
Goa 744 734 4 1482
Gujarat 7763 24933 1904 34600
Haryana 4057 11691 255 16003
Himachal Pradesh 356 667 10 1033
Jammu and Kashmir 2825 5075 119 8019
Jharkhand 679 2001 15 2695
Karnataka 10612 8805 293 19710
Kerala 2098 2841 25 4964
Ladakh 223 777 1 1001
Madhya Pradesh 2655 11049 593 14297
Maharashtra 79927 104687 8376 192990
Manipur 677 639 0 1316
Meghalaya 18 43 1 62
Mizoram 36 126 0 162
Nagaland 311 228 0 539
Odisha 2372 5705 29 8106
Puducherry 459 331 12 802
Punjab 1514 4266 157 5937
Rajasthan 3331 15281 440 19052
Sikkim 49 53 0 102
Tamil Nadu 42958 58378 1385 102721
Telangana 9984 10195 283 20462
Tripura 325 1199 1 1525
Uttarakhand 525 2481 42 3048
Uttar Pradesh 7451 17597 749 25797
West Bengal 6200 13571 717 20488
Cases being reassigned to states 4999     4999
Total# 235433 394227 18655 648315

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X