Coronavirus in India: Death toll rises to 723, cases climb to 23452. Check state-wise tally

India's coronavirus cases have soared to 23452 while 723 deaths were reported so far, the Health Ministry said in an update on Friday. About 4,814 people were either cured, discharged, or migrated. Maharashtra continued to remain on the top with 6430 cases of the virus and 283 deaths. Gujarat stood next with 2624 confirmed cases and 112 deaths. Delhi, the national capital, was at the third spot with 2376 patients 50 deaths.

S.NO. STATES/UTs TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES CURED/DISCHARGED/MIGRATED DEATHS 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 22 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 955 145 29 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 36 19 1 5 Bihar 176 46 2 6 Chandigarh 27 14 0 7 Chhattisgarh 36 28 0 8 Delhi 2376 808 50 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 2624 258 112 11 Haryana 272 156 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 18 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 427 92 5 14 Jharkhand 55 8 3 15 Karnataka 463 150 18 16 Kerala 448 324 3 17 Ladakh 18 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 1852 203 83 19 Maharashtra 6430 840 283 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 90 33 1 24 Puducherry 7 3 0 25 Punjab 277 65 16 26 Rajasthan 1964 230 27 27 Tamil Nadu 1683 752 20 28 Telangana 984 253 26 29 Tripura 2 1 0 30 Uttarakhand 47 24 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 1604 206 24 32 West Bengal 514 103 15 Total number of confirmed cases in India 23452* 4814 723 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

