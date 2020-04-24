Coronavirus in India: Death toll rises to 723, cases climb to 23452. Check state-wise tally

India's coronavirus cases have soared to 23452 while 723 deaths were reported so far, the Health Ministry said in an update on Friday. About 4,814 people were either cured, discharged, or migrated. Maharashtra continued to remain on the top with 6430 cases of the virus and 283 deaths. Gujarat stood next with 2624 confirmed cases and 112 deaths. Delhi, the national capital, was at the third spot with 2376 patients 50 deaths.
CORONAVIRUS CASES, DEATHS IN INDIA: A STATE-WISE TALLY
|S.NO.
|STATES/UTs
|TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES
|CURED/DISCHARGED/MIGRATED
|DEATHS
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|22
|11
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|955
|145
|29
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|36
|19
|1
|5
|Bihar
|176
|46
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|27
|14
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|36
|28
|0
|8
|Delhi
|2376
|808
|50
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|2624
|258
|112
|11
|Haryana
|272
|156
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|18
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|427
|92
|5
|14
|Jharkhand
|55
|8
|3
|15
|Karnataka
|463
|150
|18
|16
|Kerala
|448
|324
|3
|17
|Ladakh
|18
|14
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|1852
|203
|83
|19
|Maharashtra
|6430
|840
|283
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|90
|33
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|0
|25
|Punjab
|277
|65
|16
|26
|Rajasthan
|1964
|230
|27
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|1683
|752
|20
|28
|Telangana
|984
|253
|26
|29
|Tripura
|2
|1
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|47
|24
|0
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|1604
|206
|24
|32
|West Bengal
|514
|103
|15
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|23452*
|4814
|723
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation